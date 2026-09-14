Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc's working capital exhausted and liquidity significantly deteriorated - the Company explores alternatives to secure liquidity and restructuring conditions

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 14 September 2026 at 9:40 a.m. EEST

Summa Defence Plc (the "Company") announces that, according to the current assessment of the Company's Board of Directors, the Company's working capital has been exhausted and its liquidity has significantly deteriorated, and the Company is not currently aware of any additional financing that would secure the continuity of its operations in the manner previously assessed. The Company is unable to meet its payment obligations as they fall due without immediate additional financing or other arrangements to secure its liquidity.

The Company has explored alternatives to stabilise its financing situation and liquidity, including a possible partially or fully underwritten rights issue, but based on the information now received by the Company, these alternatives can no longer be implemented as planned.

The Company is actively exploring alternatives to secure its liquidity and the continuity of its operations. These alternatives continue to include, among other things, the previously announced and ongoing strategic reviews concerning the Group's subsidiaries IntLog Oy, Lightspace Group Inc. and its subsidiaries, and Aquamec Oy, and any potential proceeds from their sale, as well as other additional financing alternatives. In addition, the Company is assessing the conditions for corporate restructuring.

The Company is currently assessing all available alternatives and will provide an update on developments as soon as possible.

The Company cautions that the situation involves significant uncertainty and there can be no assurance that the ongoing measures will result in sufficient financing or another solution being implemented, in which case the parent company may become bankrupt.

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO

Tel: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Oyj is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry. The shares of Summa Defence Oyj are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.