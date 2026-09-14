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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
14.09.26 | 09:02
0,317 Euro
-0,78 % -0,003
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 08:40 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc's working capital exhausted and liquidity significantly deteriorated - the Company explores alternatives to secure liquidity and restructuring conditions

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 14 September 2026 at 9:40 a.m. EEST

Summa Defence Plc (the "Company") announces that, according to the current assessment of the Company's Board of Directors, the Company's working capital has been exhausted and its liquidity has significantly deteriorated, and the Company is not currently aware of any additional financing that would secure the continuity of its operations in the manner previously assessed. The Company is unable to meet its payment obligations as they fall due without immediate additional financing or other arrangements to secure its liquidity.

The Company has explored alternatives to stabilise its financing situation and liquidity, including a possible partially or fully underwritten rights issue, but based on the information now received by the Company, these alternatives can no longer be implemented as planned.

The Company is actively exploring alternatives to secure its liquidity and the continuity of its operations. These alternatives continue to include, among other things, the previously announced and ongoing strategic reviews concerning the Group's subsidiaries IntLog Oy, Lightspace Group Inc. and its subsidiaries, and Aquamec Oy, and any potential proceeds from their sale, as well as other additional financing alternatives. In addition, the Company is assessing the conditions for corporate restructuring.

The Company is currently assessing all available alternatives and will provide an update on developments as soon as possible.

The Company cautions that the situation involves significant uncertainty and there can be no assurance that the ongoing measures will result in sufficient financing or another solution being implemented, in which case the parent company may become bankrupt.

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO
Tel: +358 40 839 7408
Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Oyj is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry. The shares of Summa Defence Oyj are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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