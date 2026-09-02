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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
02.09.26 | 08:01
0,360 Euro
-0,14 % -0,001
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ0,360-0,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.