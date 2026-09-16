Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc's subsidiary IntLog Oy reselected as a supplier for rescue container deliveries to the Finnish Defence Forces and county rescue services

Summa Defence Plc Company Release 16 September 2026 at 15:00 EEST

Summa Defence Plc's subsidiary IntLog Oy has been reselected as supplier in a public procurement decision by the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command regarding rescue containers for the use of the Finnish Defence Forces and several county rescue services. The total value of the procurement, including options, is approximately EUR 9.2 million, excluding VAT. Of this amount, approximately EUR 2.5 million relates to the initially procured containers and approximately EUR 6.7 million to equipment and additional-container options.

The strategically significant procurement covers five rescue containers for the Finnish Defence Forces and seven rescue containers for county rescue services. In addition, the procurement decision includes an option for six further containers for the Finnish Defence Forces as well as equipment-related options for both the Finnish Defence Forces and county rescue services. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2027. The containers are expected to be delivered by the end of 2028, and the options can be delivered by the end of 2029.

The selection has been previously communicated on 29 April 2026, when the selection of IntLog Oy was first announced, and again on 2 July 2026, when it was announced that the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command had decided to remove its procurement decision under which IntLog Oy had been selected as the supplier.

According to the decision of the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command, the self-rectification and discontinuation were based on material deficiencies identified in the invitation to tender, which prevented the procurement process from being completed on the basis of the original tender documentation.

The procurement decision is subject to the statutory appeal period of 14 days, whereafter the agreements can be signed. The rescue services will enter into their respective procurement agreements with IntLog Oy. In addition, one of the procurement units included in the tender, the Wellbeing Services County of Southwest Finland, will make a separate procurement decision.

Subject to the expiry of the statutory appeal period and the execution of the relevant agreements, the order is expected to be recorded in Summa Defence Plc's order book during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO

Tel: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry. The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.