Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc and its subsidiary Summa Holding Oy file for corporate restructuring.

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 5 October 2026 at 15:55 EEST

The Board of Directors of Summa Defence Plc (the "Company") has today resolved to file for corporate restructuring of the Company. The application has been filed today with the Helsinki District Court. The Company's subsidiary Summa Holding Oy has simultaneously filed a corresponding application. The applications request interim prohibitions on payments, debt collection and enforcement.

As the Company announced on 14 September 2026, the Company's working capital has been exhausted and its liquidity has significantly deteriorated, and the Company is not aware of any additional financing that would secure the continuity of its operations. The Company has pursued three key measures. The assessment of the conditions for corporate restructuring has led to this decision to file for corporate restructuring. At the same time, the Company has continued to reorganise the Group structure: in addition to the previously completed divestments (Rasol Oy on 22 May 2026 and the business of Summa Energy Oy on 9 June 2026), IntLog Oy was sold on 18 September 2026. The previously announced strategic reviews concerning Aquamec Oy and Lightspace Group Inc. and its subsidiaries continue, and any potential proceeds from them are one of the alternatives for securing the Company's liquidity. In addition, the Company is actively exploring various financing alternatives and seeks to obtain new financing during the restructuring proceedings.

According to the assessment of the Company's Board of Directors, corporate restructuring is a better alternative for the creditors than bankruptcy, as it enables the continuation of the Group's businesses and the sale of assets in a controlled manner. The objective of the restructuring is to secure the continuity of the Group's core businesses in the defence and security sector, reduce the parent company's costs, continue the sale of companies outside the core business, strengthen the Company's financial position with the sale proceeds and create the conditions for new financing during the proceedings.

The applications concern only Summa Defence Plc and Summa Holding Oy. The Group's operating subsidiaries are not subject to the applications, and they continue their operations.

The applications are supported by two independent creditors whose receivables represent more than one fifth of the Company's known debts and liabilities.

The commencement and success of the restructuring proceedings involve uncertainty. If the proceedings are not commenced or are not successful, the Company may be declared bankrupt. The Company seeks to secure the continuity of the Group's businesses and will announce the District Court's decision and the progress of the proceedings.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO

Tel: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation from innovative defence and dual-use technology companies to strengthen the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence operates in three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.