Summa Defence Oyj: Change in Summa Defence's Executive Management Team.

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement 23 October 2026 at 19:35 EEST

Hanna Korhonen, Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of the Management Team of Summa Defence Plc, has announced that she will leave her position with the company. Korhonen has served as a member of Summa Defence Plc's Management Team since August 2025. She will step down from her position on 23 October 2026, and her responsibilities will be assumed by the company's other management.

Following the change, Summa Defence Plc's Executive Management Team will consist of CEO Robert Blumberg, CFO Petter Ruda and General Counsel Hanna Kyrki. As previously announced, Hanna Kyrki's membership in the Management Team will end no later than 13 November 2026.

"I would like to thank Hanna Korhonen for her contribution to building and developing Summa Defence Plc during the company's early stages. I wish her all the best for the future," says Robert Blumberg, CEO of Summa Defence Plc.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO

Tel: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation from innovative defence and dual-use technology companies to strengthen the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence operates in three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.