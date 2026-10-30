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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 08:03
0,122 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
58 Leser
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Summa Defence Oyj: SWATH vessel CASTOR built by Summa Defence subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene arrives in Germany ahead of handover.

Summa Defence Plc Press release 30 October 2026 at 8:30 EEST

The SWATH personnel transfer vessel CASTOR, built by Summa Defence Plc's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy, arrived in Neustadt in Holstein, Germany, on 27 October 2026 ahead of its planned handover. The customer is the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw). The arrival marks a milestone in delivering a specialised vessel for a European defence customer. Summa Defence announced the delivery contract on 19 March 2026.

Preparations for the vessel's handover are underway, and crew training will continue over the next two weeks.

Designed to transport up to 60 persons, CASTOR is based on Uudenkaupungin Työvene's SWATH (Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull) concept. The design features two submerged hulls connected to the vessel's main body by slender struts. By minimising the waterplane area, this configuration reduces wave-induced motions and provides a stable platform for personnel transport and transfer in demanding sea conditions.

CASTOR features a purpose-built personnel transfer system developed together with the shipyard's design partners and Finnish suppliers for use at sea.

"CASTOR demonstrates our team's expertise in SWATH vessel design and construction for demanding maritime operations. The project combines Finnish shipbuilding know-how, specialised design and close cooperation with our supplier network. I would like to thank our employees, partners, customer and financing partners for their contribution to the project," says Juha Granqvist, CEO of Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy.

Uudenkaupungin Työvene's SWATH concept is also used for personnel transport in the offshore wind sector. CASTOR demonstrates how the same platform can be adapted to different defence and civilian customer requirements, reflecting Summa Defence's focus on dual-use technologies.

"CASTOR highlights the specialist maritime expertise within Summa Defence and the relevance of our dual-use technology strategy. This project demonstrates how our operating companies can serve demanding defence customers while drawing on capabilities also applicable in civilian markets," says Robert Blumberg, CEO of Summa Defence Plc.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Further information:

Nils P. Olschner

Director, Sales and Business Development

Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy

Email: nils.olschner@tyovene.fi

Tel: +49 1573 7918304

Robert Blumberg, CEO

Tel: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

About Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy

Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy, part of Summa Defence Group, is a Finnish shipbuilder specialising in the design, engineering and construction of purpose-built vessels for professional maritime operations. The company develops and builds vessels tailored to its customers' operational requirements.

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation from innovative defence and dual-use technology companies to strengthen the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence operates in three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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