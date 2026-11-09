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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Hamburg
10.11.26 | 08:16
0,079 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 19:00 Uhr
40 Leser
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Summa Defence Oyj: Corporate restructuring proceedings of Summa Defence Plc and Summa Holding Oy continue - the administrator has prepared preliminary assessments of the restructuring proceedings.

Summa Defence Plc (in corporate restructuring) Company release 9 November 2026 at 20:00 EEST

Summa Defence Plc (the "Company") announced on 9 October 2026 that the Helsinki district court had decided to commence corporate restructuring proceedings concerning the Company and its subsidiary Summa Holding Oy. On 9 November 2026, the administrator prepared preliminary assessments for each company, in which the administrator stated that, based on currently available information, the restructuring proceedings of the companies may be continued.

In the preliminary assessment, the administrator stated the following regarding the Company's financial position and the planned reorganization measures:

Except for the Aquamec transaction and the sale of the Watermaster business announced by company release on 20 October 2026, there have been no material changes in the Company's financial position since the commencement of the restructuring proceedings. The Company's liquidity position remains challenging. The Company continues to adjust its costs and to explore financing and transaction alternatives in order to secure the continuity of its operations. The Company's financial position is tied to the business development of the group companies and their ability to meet their obligations to the Company. The success of the restructuring requires obtaining new capital in addition to other reorganization measures.

The reorganization of the group structure and the evaluation of strategic alternatives have been continued during the restructuring proceedings. The alternatives being assessed include various financing and transaction alternatives, including arrangements relating to the simplification of the group structure. As part of this, the Company has also begun to explore, as one alternative, the prerequisites for a controlled wind-down of loss-making subsidiaries, with the aim of reducing the subsidiaries' financing needs within the group.

In the administrator's view, successful restructurings of the Company and Summa Holding Oy require that the group's core business continues and can be developed. This requires either obtaining new financing or, potentially, corporate transactions involving the group companies.

Evaluations and plans concerning the group structure and the companies potentially subject to corporate transactions are ongoing, and the Company will announce the proposal for a restructuring program and material developments in the proceedings in accordance with applicable disclosure obligations.

"The administrator's assessment that the restructuring proceedings may be continued supports our view that restructuring is the right path to seek to secure the continuity of the group's core business. We are now focusing on exploring alternatives relating to obtaining new financing and simplifying the group structure. We are working closely with the administrator in the preparation for the proposal for a restructuring program, and together with our creditors we are seeking a solution that leads to a good outcome for them and our other stakeholders," says CEO Robert Blumberg.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO

Tel: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation from innovative defence and dual-use technology companies to strengthen the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence operates in three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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