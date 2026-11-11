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SD

WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Hamburg
11.11.26 | 08:34
0,090 Euro
+13,10 % +0,010
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2026 15:15 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc's subsidiary Summa Energy Oy has filed for bankruptcy.

Summa Defence Plc (in corporate restructuring) Company release, inside information 11 November 2026 at 16:15 EEST

Summa Defence Plc's ("Summa Defence") subsidiary Summa Energy Oy ("Summa Energy") has today filed a bankruptcy petition with the Helsinki District Court. The Board of Directors of Summa Energy has determined that the company's liabilities exceed its assets and that the company is insolvent.

On 9 October 2026, Summa Defence announced the commencement of corporate restructuring proceedings for Summa Defence and its subsidiary Summa Holding Oy, and Summa Defence has on 9 June 2026 announced that Summa Energy sells its business. Summa Energy's bankruptcy petition forms part of the restructuring-related turnaround measures announced by Summa Defence on 9 November 2026, which include arrangements to simplify the group structure and may also include, as one alternative, a controlled wind-down of loss-making subsidiaries.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO

Tel: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation from innovative defence and dual-use technology companies to strengthen the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence operates in three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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