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Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer bei 7 Dollar: Wer hat die nächste Mine?
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%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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WKN: A2P0XC | ISIN: CA13515Q1037 | Ticker-Symbol: 4E0
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 12:10
0,894 Euro
+2,29 % +0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8610,89513:35
0,8620,89412:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMEX GOLD MINING
AMEX GOLD MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMEX GOLD MINING INC2,830-0,18 %
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC0,894+2,29 %
US GOLDMINING INC7,140+0,85 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.