Irving Resources Inc: Drill Program Underway at Irving Resources Omu Gold-Silver Project Hokkaido, Japan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF)(FSE:1IR) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its aggressive 2026 drill program at its Omu gold-silver project is underway. One diamond drill rig, Irving's own Zinex A5, is currently testing shallow silica-rich gold-silver mineralization at the Nanko target, part of the Omui mining license. Two diamond drill rigs are testing mineralization that is part of the JX/Irving collaboration within the Honpi mineralized zone of the Omui mining license. A fourth diamond drill is actively drilling extensions of the Omu Sinter deposit. Highlights of the 2026 drill program are as follows:

Holes recently completed at Nanko have all encountered extensive shallow, intensely silicified volcanic rocks and hydrothermal breccias and veining. Sulfide minerals are readily evident where rocks are unoxidized. Examples of core from these holes can be seen in Figures 1-3. Previous drilling in the area five years ago encountered similar rocks that proved to contain appreciable gold and silver values (see the Company's news release for 20OMI-003 dated August 13, 2020 and 20OMI-004/005 dated November 13, 2020).

Irving believes a large volume of gold-silver-bearing silica is potentially present at Nanko. This season's drill program is designed to outline the footprint of this system. Drilling at Nanko is immediately south of the area defined at Omui that is subject to an option by JX Advanced Metals Corporation (" JX ") (see the Company's news release dated November 13, 2024).

") (see the Company's news release dated November 13, 2024). Two holes are currently being drilled in the JX/Irving collaboration area at Omui. These holes are follow-up to previous drilling which tested silicification and mineralization at shallow depths. Drilling of these holes has just recently begun but are already showing hydrothermal breccias and veining. (see Figure 4).

At Omu Sinter, drilling of shallow vertical holes continues to expand the footprint of the shallow silica sinter deposit. Recent drill holes have continued to intersect significant silica sinter and intensely silicified volcanic rocks (see Figures 5). This area is subject to the JX option agreement described in the Company's news release of November 13, 2024 (the " JX Option Agreement "). Irving and JX are collaborating to define a shallow gold-silver silica deposit that can potentially become a source of silica flux for the smelting industry in Japan.

"). Irving and JX are collaborating to define a shallow gold-silver silica deposit that can potentially become a source of silica flux for the smelting industry in Japan. In addition to the aforementioned shallow drilling at Omu Sinter, Irving has filed an application to drill deeper holes to test the high-grade feeder discovered earlier this year. In its news release dated June 25, 2026 (which should be read in its entirety), Irving announced an intercept of shallow feeder mineralization grading 0.98 gpt Au and 68.96 gpt Ag (2.06 gpt AuEq) over 47.7m including 4.05 gpt Au and 54.71 gpt Ag over 7.0m with a further subinterval of 10.68 gpt Au and 187.81 gpt Ag over 1.05m. These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Omu Sinter. The deeper regime, below a depth of approximately 50 metres below sea level, at Omu Sinter is not subject to the JX Option Agreement and remains 100% controlled by Irving. Approval of this permit is expected within the next few weeks, at which point drills that are completing the planned program at Nanko will be repositioned at Omu Sinter to drill these deeper holes.

"We are very pleased that our 2026 Omu diamond drill program is underway and already demonstrating the presence of shallow silica-rich mineralization at both Nanko and Omu Sinter," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor and director of Irving. "We have long suspected there is extensive shallow, precious metal-bearing silica at Nanko. While we must wait on assays, the first holes demonstrate this potential. And at Omu Sinter, the shallow silica-rich footprint of the target continues to expand. Most excitingly, we will be in a position to test the high-grade feeder at Omu Sinter later this year."

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving and has verified the data disclosed including sampling, through review of photographs of core prior to and after sawing and sampling, and analytical, through review of standard and blank analyses.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and that approval of Irving's application to drill deeper holes at Omu Sinter is expected in the next few weeks. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the funding of planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.



THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

(Figure 1: Hole 26OMI-001 at Nanko showing extensive hydrothermal silicified breccia and veining within interval 68.7m to 72.31m)

(Figure 2: Hole 26OMI-001 at Nanko showing extensive hydrothermal silicified breccia within interval 76.5m to 79.53m)

(Figure 3: Hole 26OMI-004 at Nanko showing intense hydrothermal silicified breccia and veining within interval 60.32m to 63.83m)

(Figure 4: Hole 26OMI-002 within the JX/Irving Collaboration Area showing intense hydrothermal silicified breccia and veining within interval 24m to 27m)

(Figure 5: Hole 26OMS-006 at Omu Sinter showing sinter within interval 6m to 9m)

(Figure 6: Omui Project drilling update map as of September 3, 2026)

(Figure 7: Omu Sinter Project drilling update map as of September 3, 2026)

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/drill-program-underway-at-irving-resources-omu-gold-silver-project-hokkaido-japan-1219907