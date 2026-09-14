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WKN: A42784 | ISIN: CA05465W1068 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TO0
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 13:13
0,600 Euro
-2,38 % -0,015
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXO METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXO METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5800,60013:40
0,5800,60013:13
ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
140 Leser
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Axo Metals Corp.: Axo Metals Drilling Intercepts 18.0 Metres of 8.15 g/t Au at San Antonio Project; First Step Out Drilling Reports Strong Grades Directly From Surface 750 Metres Beyond Resource

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Axo Metals Corp. (TSXV:AXO) ("Axo", "Axo Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of drilling results from its San Antonio project in Sonora, Mexico. The drilling contained within the release represents the first significant step-out drill results from outside the resource, in conjunction with drill results within and around the Sapuchi deposit.

"While the drilling in and around Sapuchi continues to report very strong results, we are excited to announce the initial assays from step out holes well outside the resource boundary" says Jonathan Egilo, President & CEO. "We are excited to follow up on these initial results at the new Luz del Cobre target. Ongoing drilling is being done both in and around the Luz del Cobre historical pit, in addition to testing the wide gap zone that sits between Luz del Cobre and Sapuchi."

San Antonio Drill Results

The Company is reporting the results of 29 holes, which represents approximately 5,000 metres of drilling. Today's results are from the first resource growth and step out drilling performed by Axo since its acquisition of the San Antonio project earlier this year. The step out drilling is in the Luz del Cobre area and has seen strong gold mineralization directly from surface. Standout hole SOSAP-26-048, which returned 46.5 metres grading 1.43gpt Au of oxide mineralization directly from surface, was collared approximately 750 metres outside the Sapuchi resource boundary, to the east.

The Company is also reporting additional drilling from within and around the Sapuchi resource. Axo is considering Sapuchi as a potential starter-pit due to its high-grade oxide resources, and favourable topography. The goal of the Sapuchi drill program is to target opportunities to convert areas within the block model that were previously considered as waste, in addition to upgrading resource confidence. There are currently three drill rigs operating at San Antonio.

Highlights from the results include:

  • Hole SOSAP-26-048 which reported the first 46.5 metres drilled directly from surface grading 1.43gpt Au of oxide. The hole was collared well outside the existing resource, ~750 metres to the east of the Sapuchi deposit at the Luz del Cobre target.
  • Hole SOSAP-26-039 which assayed 8.15g/t Au over 18.0 metres from only 18 metres down the hole at Sapuchi. The interval is entirely oxide mineralization.
  • Hole SOSAP-26-027 which assayed 1.16g/t Au over 47.1 metres from 13 metres down the hole at Sapuchi, the majority of which was oxides before moving to transition material near the bottom of the interval.
  • Hole SOSAP-26-025 which assayed 0.87g/t Au over 75.0 metres from surface at Sapuchi, the majority of which was oxides.
  • Hole SOSAP-26-028 which assayed 1.20g/t Au over 49.7 metres from 79 metres down the hole at Sapuchi.

FIGURE 1: NEW DRILLHOLE LOCATIONS ACROSS THE SAPUCHI DEPOSIT AND LUZ DEL COBRE TARGET

Figure 2 below shows a cross section through the Luz del Cobre pit, and the gap area separating Luz del Cobre and the Sapuchi resource pit. The Luz del Cobre historical pit was operated from 2011 to 2018 and solely focused on the mining of copper oxide, with 2.8Mt of copper oxide ore mined in that time period. Axo developed a thesis that the Luz del Cobre area had a gold mineralizing event, separate from the copper mineralizing event, and began drilling the area to test for gold prospectivity. Initial results are highly encouraging. All drilling in the Luz del Cobre area and the gap zone between Luz del Cobre and Sapuchi is outside current resources and provides resource upside.

FIGURE 2: SECTION VIEW ACROSS LUZ DEL COBRE HIGHLIGHTED BY HOLE SOSAP-26-048

At the base of the historical Luz del Cobre pit, results are highlighted by hole SOSAP-26-048, which returned 46.5 metres grading 1.43gpt Au from surface. The Company has since been drilling up the Luz del Cobre highwall, stepping closer towards Sapuchi. Hole SOSAP-26-080 was collared roughly 380 metres west of hole SOSAP-26-048. While assays remain outstanding, the Company notes that hole SOSAP-26-080 has intercepted hydrothermal breccia, consistent with the rock type that hosts gold mineralization at Luz del Cobre. Mineralized hydrothermal breccia has also been observed in trenches that the Company has made in the west highwall of the Luz del Cobre pit. Trenching results have been strong, highlighted by 20.7m grading 1.08gpt Au.

The Company's field sampling exploration work has been able to benefit from an on-site laboratory which was originally installed when San Antonio was in production. This has allowed for target generation work including grab samples and trench samples to be processed on site, while all drilling will continue to be assayed by a third-party lab. Thus, trenching results are indicative but preliminary, and have not yet been verified by an independent, certified commercial laboratory. See QAQC section for more details.

Axo is continuing with subsequent drilling in the base of the historical Luz del Cobre pit, as well as within the Sapuchi-Luz del Cobre gap.

Table 1: San Antonio Assay Results

Hole ID

Area

Comment1

From

To

Length

Au Grade

m

m

m

gpt

SOSAP-26-022

Sapuchi

Transition

61.50

67.50

6.00

0.56

and

Sulphide

145.50

196.50

51.00

0.85

incl.

Sulphide

164.00

170.63

6.63

3.10

SOSAP-26-023

Sapuchi

NSV

SOSAP-26-024

Sapuchi

Transition

102.38

172.00

69.62

1.24

incl.

Transition

118.72

130.14

11.42

2.17

incl.

Transition

138.00

145.00

7.00

2.55

incl.

Sulphide

161.70

166.50

4.80

2.75

SOSAP-26-025

Sapuchi

Oxide/Transition

0.00

75.00

75.00

0.87

incl.

Oxide

31.30

38.40

7.10

2.34

incl.

Transition

57.15

63.75

6.60

1.74

and

Transition

97.80

118.20

20.40

0.59

SOSAP-26-026

Sapuchi

NSV

SOSAP-26-027

Sapuchi

Oxide/Transition/

Sulphide

13.10

60.20

47.10

1.16

incl.

Oxide

13.90

23.35

9.45

3.01

incl.

Oxide

35.60

43.00

7.40

1.03

incl.

Transition

57.95

60.20

2.25

2.78

and

Sulphide

72.60

77.55

4.95

2.62

SOSAP-26-028

Sapuchi

Transition/

Sulphide

78.83

128.50

49.67

1.20

incl.

Sulphide

97.24

115.35

18.11

1.91

SOSAP-26-029

Sapuchi

Sulphide

106.45

129.55

23.10

0.71

incl.

Sulphide

107.25

112.15

4.90

1.23

incl.

Sulphide

122.20

126.20

4.00

1.21

SOSAP-26-030

Sapuchi

Transition/

Sulphide

55.00

99.00

44.00

0.93

incl.

Transition

55.00

63.00

8.00

1.82

incl.

Sulphide

88.50

93.00

4.50

1.77

SOSAP-26-031

Sapuchi

Sulphide

176.25

201.00

24.75

1.12

incl.

Sulphide

177.00

181.35

4.35

1.81

incl.

Sulphide

195.70

201.00

5.30

1.65

SOSAP-26-032

Sapuchi

Oxide/Transition

25.00

39.30

14.30

1.00

incl.

Oxide

25.00

27.00

2.00

1.65

incl.

Transition

35.05

37.90

2.85

2.26

SOSAP-26-033

Sapuchi

Transition

106.00

120.45

14.45

0.69

and

Sulphide

171.00

183.80

12.80

0.60

incl.

Sulphide

176.10

179.15

3.05

1.20

SOSAP-26-034

Sapuchi

Transition

32.00

35.40

3.40

1.43

SOSAP-26-035

Sapuchi

Oxide

48.40

69.00

20.60

0.97

incl.

Oxide

61.00

69.00

8.00

1.46

SOSAP-26-036

Sapuchi

Sulphide

117.00

117.50

0.50

6.85

SOSAP-26-037

LDC

Oxide

0.00

15.00

15.00

0.35

SOSAP-26-038

Sapuchi

Sulphide

97.05

121.85

24.80

0.28

incl.

Sulphide

111.85

118.50

6.65

0.76

SOSAP-26-039

Sapuchi

Oxide

18.00

36.00

18.00

8.15

incl.

Oxide

24.00

36.00

12.00

11.71

SOSAP-26-040

LDC

Oxide/Transition

19.35

43.50

24.15

0.55

incl.

Oxide/Transition

21.70

24.95

3.25

2.53

incl.

Oxide/Transition

35.90

42.45

6.55

1.08

SOSAP-26-041

Sapuchi

Sulphide

163.7

165.00

1.30

5.97

SOSAP-26-042

Sapuchi

Oxide

47.00

56.00

9.00

0.68

incl.

Oxide

47.00

51.00

4.00

1.30

and

Transition

60.00

73.50

13.50

0.75

and

Sulphide

105.00

118.70

13.70

0.67

SOSAP-26-043

Sapuchi

Oxide/Transition

61.10

69.25

8.15

0.45

and

Sulphide

84.50

133.20

48.70

0.43

incl.

Sulphide

102.30

125.35

23.05

0.67

and

Sulphide

143.00

186.65

43.65

0.47

incl.

Sulphide

174.20

184.05

9.85

0.98

and

Sulphide

196.55

216.50

19.95

0.38

SOSAP-26-044

LDC

Oxide

0.00

38.50

38.50

0.40

incl.

Oxide

0.00

22.40

22.40

0.59

SOSAP-26-045

LDC

Oxide/Transition

13.00

50.80

37.80

0.32

and

Transition

98.80

103.50

4.70

0.48

SOSAP-26-046

LDC

Oxide

0.00

40.25

40.25

0.36

SOSAP-26-047

Sapuchi

Oxide

13.50

21.00

7.50

2.49

and

Sulphide

49.70

60.00

10.30

0.43

SOSAP-26-048

LDC

Oxide

0.00

46.50

46.50

1.43

SOSAP-26-049

LDC

NSV

SOSAP-26-050

Sapuchi

Oxide

3.60

8.35

4.75

0.36

and

Transition

31.45

37.00

5.55

1.99

and

Sulphide

62.10

81.50

19.40

0.69

and

Sulphide

87.00

91.70

4.70

1.19

1NSV=No significant values

Table 2: San Antonio Drillhole Coordinates

HOLE ID

Easting
m

Northing
m

Elevation
m

Depth
m

Azimuth

Dip

SOSAP-26-022

632060.8

3167956.5

697.4

200

0

-90

SOSAP-26-023

631799.6

3167890.9

680.0

146

0

-90

SOSAP-26-024

632013.4

3167965.9

693.6

200

0

-90

SOSAP-26-025

631839.4

3167921.8

679.3

174

0

-90

SOSAP-26-026

631866.5

3167941.3

683.3

114

0

-90

SOSAP-26-027

631744.5

3167877.8

702.9

215

0

-90

SOSAP-26-028

631976.0

3167967.6

689.0

190

0

-90

SOSAP-26-029

632036.6

3167829.6

637.4

150

0

-90

SOSAP-26-030

631968.0

3167986.1

676.6

180

0

-90

SOSAP-26-031

632214.0

3167964.8

733.8

201

0

-90

SOSAP-26-032

632011.1

3167718.9

576.5

180

0

-90

SOSAP-26-033

632115.8

3167914.5

697.2

197

0

-90

SOSAP-26-034

632047.4

3167725.9

575.2

188

0

-90

SOSAP-26-035

631723.3

3167912.1

725.0

183

0

-90

SOSAP-26-036

631679.9

3167754.6

616.2

180

0

-90

SOSAP-26-037

632699.1

3167943.5

645.8

153

0

-90

SOSAP-26-038

631828.4

3167787.5

602.0

184.9

0

-90

SOSAP-26-039

631777.7

3167828.3

653.7

180

0

-90

SOSAP-26-040

633019.5

3168105.1

520.8

154.5

0

-90

SOSAP-26-041

631768.7

3167780.4

642.6

192

0

-90

SOSAP-26-042

631780.7

3167646.9

595.8

180

0

-90

SOSAP-26-043

632083.6

3167915.7

704.5

233

0

-90

SOSAP-26-044

633044.0

3168105.0

520.4

112

0

-90

SOSAP-26-045

633044.1

3168080.0

520.4

111

0

-90

SOSAP-26-046

633019.0

3168080.0

520.9

110

0

-90

SOSAP-26-047

631666.0

3168003.8

671.6

207

0

-90

SOSAP-26-048

633019.0

3168129.9

521.5

110

0

-90

SOSAP-26-049

632603.8

3167966.6

690.1

180

0

-90

SOSAP-26-050

631567.6

3168008.7

667.3

201

0

-90

About Axo Metals

Axo Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development in Mexico. The Company holds two projects. The San Antonio project is located in the state of Sonora, and is in advanced development. Total resources at San Antonio stand at 576koz Au and 1.37moz Ag grading 1.20 g/t Au and 2.9g/t Ag in the Indicated category, with 544koz Au and 1.76moz Ag grading 1.02 g/t Au and 3.3g/t Ag in the Inferred category across all deposit types (oxide, transition and sulphide). Axo's second project is the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.

Additional information can be found at the Company's website: www.axometals.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade drill core saw with one half of the drill core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged drill core sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facilities in Querétaro and Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106 µm). Copper and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 10,000 grams per tonne copper are assayed using Cu-OG62.

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and include the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed Axo's QA/QC protocols.

Grab and trench exploration samples are geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling and processing in the Company's on-site laboratory. The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the San Antonio On Site Laboratory, in San Antonio de La Huerta, Sonora. Initially, the sample undergoes primary size reduction using a jaw crusher to a nominal particle size of 1/2 inch. The crushed material is subsequently homogenized and split using a riffle splitter. Once completely dry, the sample is pulverized with ninety percent passing 200 mesh. The prepared pulp is subsequently processed by 30g fire assay. The resulting doré bead is then dissolved by acid digestion using aqua regia. The resulting solution is diluted to the appropriate volume and analyzed by atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) to determine the gold concentration in the sample. Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and include the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. Results are preliminary and have not yet been verified by an independent, certified commercial laboratory.

Qualified Person

Charles Spath, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for Axo Metals Corp., as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and is non-independent. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Egilo, President and CEO
Via email: IR@axometals.com

Forward-Looking information:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration and drilling plans at the San Antonio and La Huerta projects and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "will", "propose", "may", "is expected to", "subject to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective", "focus" and "outlook" and other similar words. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; the potential of gold and copper mineralization at the Company's properties; the results (if any) of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources; the ability of exploration work (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization; and the ability to generate additional drill targets. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility including as a result of tariffs, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary statement: by their nature, surface or chip samples are selective samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

SOURCE: Axo Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/axo-metals-drilling-intercepts-18.0-metres-of-8.15-g%2ft-au-at-san-antonio-projec-1220335

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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