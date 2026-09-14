Discovery hole intersects 51.82 metres grading 0.60 g/t gold; follow-up drilling encounters similar geology 1.15 kilometres to the southeast

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Highway 50 Gold Corp. (TSXV: HWY) ("Highway 50" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of an extensive zone of gold mineralization at its 100%-owned Gold Knob gold project in north-central Nevada.

Discovery hole GK-26-9A intersected 51.82 metres (170 ft) grading 0.60 g/t Au, including higher-grade intervals of 1.02 g/t Au over 4.6 metres and 2.74 g/t Au over 4.6 metres. The continuous mineralized zone begins at a depth of 128 metres.

The result represents a substantial increase in mineralized thickness compared with historic hole BV-3, located 152 metres to the north, which intersected 12.2 metres grading 0.73 g/t Au. The increase in thickness between the two holes suggests the system may be broadening to the south, although additional drilling is required to determine true thickness and continuity.

Highlights

GK-26-9A: 51.82 m grading 0.60 g/t Au from 130.0 m to 181.2 m including 1.02 g/t Au over 4.6 m from 161.5 m to 166.1 m including 2.74 g/t Au over 4.6 m from 144.6 m to 149.2 m



51.82 m grading 0.60 g/t Au from 130.0 m to 181.2 m Mineralized thickness increased substantially from historic hole BV-3, 152 m to the north, which intersected 12.2 m grading 0.73 g/t Au.





Follow-up drilling approximately 1.15 km southeast of GK-26-9A encountered a second zone displaying similar geological characteristics, with assays pending.





Highway 50 has staked an additional 205 claims surrounding the discovery area, and drilling is ongoing.

Drill hole GK-26-9A was drilled at a -60° dip to the north (360° azimuth), with co-ordinates of 428158E and 4470044N (NAD 83).

Gordon Leask, President and Chief Executive Officer of Highway 50, commented: "New discoveries are extremely rare in mature exploration terranes. This discovery is a direct result of management's efforts in generating a novel understanding of the deep crustal architecture responsible for the emplacement of the major gold districts of north-central Nevada."

Gold Knob Exploration Update

Highway 50's Phase 1 drill program is designed to offset known gold mineralization and test the Company's interpretation that a major gold system exists at depth.

Follow-up hole GK-26-18 was drilled approximately 1.15 km southeast of GK-26-9A to test a broad conductive anomaly identified by magnetotelluric geophysics. GK-26-18 was drilled at a -60° dip to the north (360° azimuth), with co-ordinates of 428952E 4469084N (NAD 83). The hole intersected a 13.7-metre interval from 455 m to 469 m, displaying geological characteristics similar to those observed in GK-26-9A, beginning at approximately 451 m depth. Assays are pending.

GK-26-18 is also approximately 600 metres north of the Wildhorse area, where low-grade gold mineralization has previously been identified over an area of approximately 1 km².

Mineralization encountered to date is characterized by intense silicification, bladed calcite replacement, banded and coxcomb silica, and locally elevated sulphide content. Geochemistry includes elevated arsenic, antimony, mercury and silver.

The mineralized system appears to be associated with an east-west structural zone intersecting a major north-northwest structural corridor. Historic surface sampling at Gold Knob, immediately north of this structural zone, has returned locally high gold values of up to approximately 100 g/t Au.

The combination of broad mineralization in GK-26-9A, increasing mineralized thickness from historic drilling, similar geology encountered 1.15 km away, widespread surface gold anomalism and supporting structural and geophysical evidence provides the Company with a compelling target for continued drilling.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Gordon P. Leask, P.Eng., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration stage company led by a team of experienced explorers and mine finders. The Company is executing an exploration plan refined over 35 years of experience in Nevada. The exploration focus on its projects are a result of what management believes to be breakthroughs in the understanding of north-central Nevada's crustal architecture.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QA/QC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) method. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Highway 50's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Gordon P. Leask, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Highway 50, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Highway 50's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Highway 50 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration of the Gold Knob project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Highway 50's control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Highway 50 believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Highway 50 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314077