Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today announced that it has entered into a Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Amended Credit Facility") with a syndicate of Canadian Schedule I banks, providing for $160 million of committed credit facilities as well as a new uncommitted accordion feature which provides for up to an additional $25 million to fund future acquisitions.

The credit facilities are being provided by a syndicate of lenders led by Bank of Montreal as administrative agent and lead arranger, and including National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), and The Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank"). The syndication broadens DCM's lending group and is intended to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility to execute on its growth strategy. The Amended Credit Facility is otherwise subject to the same financial covenants as under the Company's previously announced fifth amended and restated credit agreement, which was entered into in July 2026 in connection with the Company's acquisition of Octacom Limited.

The Amended Credit Facility matures July 8, 2029. The committed amounts of the facilities are unchanged from the fifth amended and restated credit agreement, the details for which can be found in the Company's press release dated July 9, 2026 and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Amended Credit Facility provides for an uncommitted accordion feature of up to $25 million in the aggregate, which may be used to fund future acquisitions and permitted investments, subject to the consent of the lenders.

"The successful syndication of our credit facility further strengthens our banking relationships and provides a strong foundation for our strategy of profitable growth," said Richard Kellam, President & Chief Executive Officer of DCM. "We would like to thank Bank of Montreal for its continued support, and to welcome National Bank, RBC and Scotiabank to our syndicate. Bringing on three additional Schedule I banks as financing partners is a meaningful endorsement of DCM's strategic direction and prospects for profitable growth."

The terms and conditions of the Amended Credit Facility are set out in the Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, a copy of which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on DCM's forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause DCM's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include those described in further detail in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and include but are not limited to the following: the availability of the accordion feature for the acquisition line under the Amended Credit Facility, which is uncommitted and subject to the consent of the lenders in their sole discretion; DCM's ability to comply with the financial covenants in the Amended Credit Facility or to obtain financial covenant waivers from our lenders if necessary; the ability of DCM to continue with the Company's current dividend policy; the outstanding indebtedness under the Amended Credit Facility is subject to adjustment and floating interest rates and therefore is subject to fluctuations in interest rates, an increase in which would increase our borrowing costs; industry conditions are influenced by numerous factors over which the Company has no control, including: declines in print consumption; labour disruptions at suppliers and customers, including Canada Post; the impact of tariffs and responses thereto (including by governments, trade partners and customers), which may include, without limitation, retaliatory tariffs, export taxes, restrictions on exports to the U.S. or other measures, increases in our input costs, and the effect of governmental regulations and policies in general; our ability to achieve and meet our financial objectives and targets for 2026 and in the future; and DCM's ability to retain key personnel. Forward-looking statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to management of DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314058