Kyndryl completes acquisition of Healthcare IT Leaders, LLC

Acquisition to accelerate AI-led modernization for healthcare providers and payors

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Healthcare IT Leaders, LLC, an enterprise IT services provider serving hospitals and health systems across the United States, for up to $350 million, including a contingent performance-based earnout. The transaction follows Kyndryl's announcement on August 10, 2026, of its intent to acquire the company.

The acquisition strengthens Kyndryl's ability to help healthcare providers and payors modernize mission-critical technology environments by combining Healthcare IT Leaders' healthcare consulting and application managed services expertise with Kyndryl's infrastructure and AI capabilities.

Together, Kyndryl and Healthcare IT Leaders offer capabilities across applications, infrastructure and consulting services, enabling healthcare organizations to work with a single provider across their technology environments. Building on Kyndryl's experience supporting large-scale, highly regulated healthcare IT environments, the addition of Healthcare IT Leaders deepens Kyndryl's healthcare expertise and strengthens its capabilities across clinical, operational and workforce systems modernization.

Revenues generated by Healthcare IT Leaders over the twelve-month period ending March 31, 2026, were approximately 1% of Kyndryl's revenue for fiscal year 2026. This transaction does not change Kyndryl's fiscal year 2027 outlook provided on August 5, 2026. The acquisition is consistent with Kyndryl's capital allocation priorities - maintaining financial flexibility, including to invest in strategic growth initiatives with strong liquidity and investment-grade ratings. To preserve this flexibility, Kyndryl has temporarily paused its share repurchase program and will update investors when it resumes.

About Healthcare IT Leaders, LLC

Healthcare IT Leaders is a national leader in enterprise IT consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, providing strategy and talent for healthcare transformation across clinical, business, and operational systems. Areas of focus and expertise include EHR, ERP, WFM, RCM, Digital Health, Cloud, and Data.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Kyndryl