SL Green Realty Corp: SL Green's 2026 Office Leasing Reaches Nearly 1.8 Million Square Feet

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that the Company has signed 129 Manhattan office leases totaling 1,760,649 square feet to date in 2026 with a mark-to-market 15.8% higher than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces. The Company's current office leasing pipeline has increased to more than 1.0 million square feet.

Notable leases signed since the second quarter of 2026 include:

IMG Worldwide LLC signed a 5-year renewal lease for 90,202 square feet at 304 Park Avenue South. The tenant was represented by Brian Goldman, Matthew Leon and Jason Perla of Newmark together with John Mambrino and David Providenti of Savills.





Nearwater Management LLC signed a new 8-year lease for 37,563 square feet on the entire 28 th floor at 245 Park Avenue, bringing the building to 100% leased. The tenant was represented by Alexander Chudnoff and Harrison Potter of Jones Lang LaSalle. The landlord was represented by Bruce Mosler, Harry Blair, Ron LoRusso, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield.





floor at 245 Park Avenue, bringing the building to 100% leased. The tenant was represented by Alexander Chudnoff and Harrison Potter of Jones Lang LaSalle. The landlord was represented by Bruce Mosler, Harry Blair, Ron LoRusso, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield. Greenberg Traurig LLP signed a 10.5-year expansion lease covering 33,477 square feet on the entire 33 rd floor at One Vanderbilt Avenue. This increases the tenant's total commitment within the building to 133,365 square feet. The building remains 100% leased. The tenant was represented by Michael Monahan and Mark Ravesloot of CBRE.





floor at One Vanderbilt Avenue. This increases the tenant's total commitment within the building to 133,365 square feet. The building remains 100% leased. The tenant was represented by Michael Monahan and Mark Ravesloot of CBRE. Oceansound Partners LP signed a new 5-year lease covering 32,032 square feet on all of floors 8, 22 and 23 at 450 Park Avenue. The tenant was represented by John Johnson of Savills. The landlord was represented by Paul Amrich, Neil King, Alex D'Amario, Matthew Dichter and Brooke Dewing of CBRE.



"Strong leasing momentum continues unabated with many tenants expanding and making significant capital investment to provide upscale work environments to better recruit and retain employee talent," said Steven Durels, SL Green's Executive Vice President, Director of Leasing and Real Property

About SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2026, SL Green held interests in 54 buildings totaling 30.6 million square feet, which included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet and 1.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments, and managed 4 buildings totaling 0.9 million square feet owned by third parties.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

SLG - LEAS

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