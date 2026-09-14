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WKN: A1W1KK | ISIN: US23282W6057 | Ticker-Symbol: KK3A
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 08:01
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Cytokinetics, Incorporated: Cytokinetics Announces Call for Proposals for Ninth Annual Communications Grant Program

Program Provides Communications and Outreach Support for Patient Advocacy Organizations Focused on Cardiovascular Diseases

Deadline for Applications is October 2, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for the ninth annual Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program. The program will award a number of grants to patient advocacy organizations serving the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and heart failure communities. The grants are intended to support increased communications, awareness building and community engagement.

"Communications is often an underfunded area of patient advocacy, despite its potential to broaden reach and strengthen impact. When organizations have the resources to communicate effectively, they can connect patients and caregivers to critical information, amplify patient voices and build stronger partnerships that drive lasting impact across the communities they serve," said Mary Pomerantz, Cytokinetics' Senior Director of Patient Centricity and Corporate Responsibility. "Through our Communications Grant Program, we are honored to invest in meaningful, high-impact efforts that elevate patient perspectives, foster collaboration and expand access to support and resources."

The Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program supports patient advocacy organizations in expanding their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial communications, marketing or outreach initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement. Funding from the Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program may help with programming or personnel, depending on each organization's needs. The recipients of the 2026 Cytokinetics Communications Grants were Camp Taylor and The Canadian Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome (SADS) Foundation.

Eligible organizations must have nonprofit organization or registered charity status in the United States, Canada, Europe or United Kingdom and serve the patient communities in HCM or heart failure. Organizations applying for the grant are required to submit a proposal outlining communication activities that the funding would support and the potential impact of the funding. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of representatives from Cytokinetics based on the proposal's alignment with selection criteria. More details can be found at the application portal listed below. Recipients are responsible for providing an outcomes report to Cytokinetics to measure the impact and results of the funding at the end of 2027. Applications may now be submitted at https://www.cybergrants.com/Cytokinetics/communications_grant. The deadline to apply is October 2, 2026, and the grant recipients will be announced in January 2027.

For more information on the program, including eligibility guidelines, visit http://cytokinetics.com/responsibility/grants-and-giving/.

About the Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program

For the past nine years, the Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program has supported patient advocacy organizations to help expand their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial communications, marketing or outreach initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement. Cytokinetics has no oversight, involvement or management of the actual projects, programs or outputs. The goal of the Communications Grant Program is to assist patient advocacy organizations by increasing resources in order to better support patient communities and bring increased disease awareness in the communities they serve.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics' MYQORZO (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the approved in the U.S., China, European Union and United Kingdom for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Following positive results in ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), the company plans to submit a Supplemental New Drug Application in Q4 2026. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development activities of Cytokinetics' product candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics' business outlines in Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

MYQORZO® is a registered trademark of Cytokinetics in the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Contact:
Cytokinetics
Diane Weiser
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(415) 290-7757


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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