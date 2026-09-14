Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.: Beasley Media Group Combines AI, Data and Local Expertise to Serve Advertisers

Companywide deployment of Futuri's TopLine Enterprise combines Beasley data, market intelligence, and AI agents to strengthen the sales process and deliver greater value to local advertisers.

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beasley Media Group has deployed Futuri's TopLine Enterprise AI revenue intelligence platform across all of its markets as part of a multiyear agreement designed to enhance the company's sales process and help local advertisers make more informed marketing decisions. The companywide deployment provides Beasley sellers with AI agents that support prospecting, account research, outreach, meeting preparation, proposal development, and campaign performance reporting while keeping sellers in control of all client-facing work.

The platform combines Beasley sales, audience, campaign, and market intelligence data with commercially available business and advertising data sources available through Futuri's data platform. The information is used to develop market-specific research and recommendations for advertisers across Beasley's radio, streaming, digital, event, and creative assets.

"Technology is most valuable when it helps our employees deliver greater value to our customers," said Caroline Beasley, chief executive officer of Beasley Media Group. "By integrating TopLine Enterprise into our sales process, we're giving our teams powerful new tools to better understand each client's business, their competitive landscape, and the opportunities within their local market. Just as importantly, it allows our sellers to spend less time on administrative work and more time doing what matters most - building relationships, developing effective marketing strategies, and helping local businesses grow."

TopLine Enterprise's AI agents help identify prospective businesses and prioritize sales opportunities, develop account research, draft business-to-business outreach communications, and prepare needs-analysis questions. With appropriate notice and client consent, where required by applicable law, the platform can record and transcribe meetings and draft follow-up communication. Additional agents develop recommended marketing plans, identify potential co-op funding, create audio or visual spec spots, and provide campaign reporting that can include aggregated advertising performance metrics such as web traffic and other measurement insights as well as anonymized store visitation measurement data where available.

Beasley sellers remain in control throughout the process, reviewing and approving AI-generated research, recommendations, and communications before they are shared with advertisers.

"We didn't buy a tool, we rebuilt the sales process around one. said Kevin LeGrett, chief business officer at Beasley Media Group. Every seller in every Beasley market now walks into a meeting with real research on the client's business and their competitors and walks out with a plan the advertiser can measure. The AI does the preparation; our people own the relationship and the recommendation. I trained every market on it myself because the value isn't in the software - it's in how consistently we use it."

The deployment was implemented across the company during the summer of 2026, with in-market training led by LeGrett. It comes as Beasley continues to focus on converting its growing digital audience into measurable opportunities for local advertisers. The agreement also extends an eight-year relationship between Beasley and Futuri that includes TopLine Enterprise, TopicPulse, and Futuri POST.

"Most of the industry is piloting AI in pieces, a prospecting tool here, a reporting tool there," said Daniel Anstandig, CEO and founder of Futuri. "Beasley put every seller in every market on one system that runs from the first prospect to proof of results, with their own data and their own way of selling inside it. That is what turns AI agents from a demo into a revenue system."

Futuri launched TopLine Enterprise in June 2026 following a beta program with one of the largest media companies in the United States. The platform is designed to help enterprise organizations operationalize AI across the revenue cycle while incorporating their own data, workflows, and sales methodology.

About Beasley Media Group

Beasley Media Group, LLC is a multiplatform media company providing advertising and digital marketing solutions across the United States. The company owns and operates radio properties located in 49 large and mid-size markets across the country and offers capabilities in audio technology, podcasting, e-commerce and events. Beasley Media Group reaches over 20 million consumers weekly through on-air, online and digital platforms.

About Futuri

Futuri is a global leader in AI technology for sales enablement, data enablement, and content automation. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Futuri is trusted by 7,000+ companies across 22 countries. Key solutions include TopLine sales intelligence for B2B enterprise sales teams, TopicPulse real-time content trends, Content Automation, AudioAI, SpotOn for commercial production, and POST podcast automation. Learn more at Futurimedia.com and Futuri.ai.

SOURCE Beasley Media Group, Inc.