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WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Boehringer Ingelheim: When Words Stay Silent: How Sign Language Avatars Are Transforming Access to Medicine

For many deaf people, medicine package inserts may look readable-but remain silent. A sign language avatar developed with SignTime is helping turn complex medical information into understanding, independence, and dignity.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Boehringer Ingelheim

When information looks accessible-but isn't

At first glance, medicine package inserts appear readable. They are printed, structured, and written in clear paragraphs. But for many deaf people, written medical information can quickly turn into a barrier.

"Deaf people can read; they're not blind," is a common assumption among hearing people. But reading does not always equal understanding-especially when the medical text becomes complex, abstract, or unfamiliar. Words like "dosage" or "contraindication" may be visible on the page, yet difficult to grasp.

The majority of deaf people in Germany have great difficulty understanding written language. They see the words, but the meaning stays locked.

Georg Tschare, Founder of SignTime, an Austrian company specializing in sign language translation

The gap begins early. A hearing child typically learns between 1,000 and 2,000 words simply by listening before the age of six. Deaf children do not have that same exposure-making complex written texts, especially medical ones, far harder to access later in life. When critical health information cannot be fully understood, access to care is no longer equal.

A different way to make meaning visible

This is where technology becomes a bridge-not a replacement for people, but a way to make meaning visible.

Since 2021, a sign language avatar has accompanied the package inserts for selected Boehringer Ingelheim products. For the Animal Health brand FRONTPRO, pet owners can access it through a dedicated website where the avatar translates medical information into sign language. The avatar does not mirror sentences or translate word for word. Instead, it conveys meaning through gestures, facial expressions, and subtle nuances-communicating in the grammar and rhythm of sign language itself. Complex concepts are interpreted, not recited, ensuring the translation reflects the full context.

As the avatar explains how a medicine works, a video plays in the background showing application steps and the mechanism of action. Together, these visual layers reinforce understanding, support correct use, and help reduce the risk of medication errors.

The result is not simplification, but equivalence: medical information delivered in a form that is accurate, emotionally intelligible, and accessible on the user's own terms.

Read the whole piece on Imagine - Boehringer Ingelheim's sustainability story hub.

Find more stories and multimedia from Boehringer Ingelheim at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boehringer Ingelheim
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boehringer-ingelheim
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boehringer Ingelheim



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/when-words-stay-silent-how-sign-language-avatars-are-transforming-acc-1220478

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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