Appointment Extends J O Hambro Capital Management's (JOHCM) Trading Reach Across Global Markets and Widens Liquidity Access for its Client Portfolios

Northern Trust's (Nasdaq: NTRS) Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS) outsourced trading desk has been appointed by J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM), a global equities specialist manager with £16.8 billion (approximately US$22.7 billion) in assets under management (source: JOHCM as of 30 June 2026).

The appointment extends the reach of JOHCM's trading across global markets and time zones, widens the liquidity and broker networks its fund managers can call on, and adds independently measured execution, with the aim of improving outcomes for its clients.

JOHCM is an independently managed, active investment boutique managing assets for clients worldwide across a range of global and regional equity strategies. Founded in 1993, JOHCM has offices in London, Singapore, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Dublin, Paris, Frankfurt, Zug and Prague with capabilities spanning global and international, UK, Europe, Asia and emerging markets and thematic investing.

Northern Trust's ITS team will support the trading of JOHCM's portfolios. The appointment builds on JOHCM's existing relationship with Northern Trust as a provider of a range of asset services since 2008, including middle office, transfer agency, fund accounting, custody, depositary and currency management. As part of the transition, members of JOHCM's trading team have been invited to join Northern Trust, providing continuity of coverage for JOHCM's investment teams.

Clare Forster, chief operating officer at JOHCM, said: "Northern Trust gives us a scalable global trading infrastructure, greater operational resilience and access to extensive liquidity and broker networks. Its ITS model, with round-the-clock coverage of global markets, lets us scale with confidence while our investment teams stay focused on generating long-term returns through active, high-conviction portfolios. Our shared cultural commitment to client service made Northern Trust the natural strategic partner."

Amy Thorne, head of integrated trading solutions, EMEA, at Northern Trust, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with JOHCM by tailoring our ITS operating model to support their specialist global trading requirements across the investment lifecycle. This appointment reflects growing momentum among investment managers to view outsourced trading as a strategic component of evolving operating models, enabling them to focus on core investment decisions and business growth amid changing market conditions."

Northern Trust's outsourced trading capability combines worldwide agency-only trading expertise in equities, fixed income and exchange traded derivatives across 24/6 global markets, coverage from multiple trading locations, access to high-quality liquidity and a fully integrated middle and back-office service. ITS can help asset owners and asset managers to meaningfully lower costs, reduce risk, manage regulatory compliance and enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

ITS is part of Northern Trust Banking Markets which also provides institutional brokerage, foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services.

About J O Hambro Capital Management

J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) was established in 1993 by James Hambro and Christopher Mills as an independently managed investment boutique. JOHCM is owned by Perpetual Limited, a diversified financial services company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: PPT). Since inception, JOHCM has focused exclusively on active equity management. Its investment-led culture is underpinned by high-conviction ideas, disciplined capacity management and deep fundamental research.

JOHCM is distinguished by its organisational structure, whereby every strategy is managed by an autonomous investment team with its own distinct philosophy and decision-making authority. This independence fosters accountability, creativity, and differentiated thinking, ensuring that each portfolio reflects the unique insights of its managers rather than a centralised house view. As at 30 June 2026, JOHCM manages assets across a range of global and regional equity strategies totalling approximately GBP 16.8 billion (EUR 19.8 billion USD 22.7 billion).

About Northern Trust Banking Markets

Northern Trust Banking Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities finance and transition management services. Foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services are provided by The Northern Trust Company (TNTC) globally, and Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Institutional Brokerage services including ITS are provided by NTGS SE in the EEA, Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in the rest of EMEA, Northern Trust Securities Australia Pty Ltd (NTSA) in APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States, member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$20.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Northern Trust:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla.Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon.Ansell@ntrs.com

J O Hambro Capital Management:

Luke Dampier

+44 (0)7545 132 390

luke@kl-communications.com

johcm@kl-communications.com