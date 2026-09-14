Nex-Tech Wireless selects Ericsson in four-year deal to modernize rural Kansas network and launch 5G Standalone

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson today announced a comprehensive four-year network modernization agreement that will upgrade approximately 85 percent of Nex-Tech Wireless' Radio Access Network (RAN) footprint across rural Kansas, deploy a cloud-native 5G SA Core, and enable new network hosting capabilities for other mobile operators. The initiative is a key step in Nex-Tech Wireless' rural telecom network modernization strategy, bringing advanced 5G services to communities outside of major metropolitan markets.

Building on the success of the previous agreement between the companies, the new agreement extends the existing collaboration and further strengthens Nex-Tech Wireless' regional carrier competitive strategy. This RAN and Core modernization is critical to enhancing network performance, ensuring long-term reliability, and supporting continued subscriber growth in rural Kansas.

Under the new agreement, Nex-Tech Wireless will upgrade its network using Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, including the AI-capable RAN Processor 6655 and the latest 4G and 5G SA RAN software features, enabling higher throughput, lower latency, and seamless FDD/TDD coverage. This update improves coverage, capacity, and spectral efficiency, creating a scalable telecom network growth platform that can evolve in line with customer demand and new 5G use cases.

On the core side, the agreement expands the existing implementation of Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution, running on Ericsson's Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS) to include 5G Core and roaming capabilities, supporting the rollout of 5G Standalone (SA). The agreement also introduces Ericsson's Telco DataOps Platform (ETDP), enabling 5G deployments while ensuring accurate billing and revenue management across the core network. The expansion will deliver a future-proof wireless network architecture that supports 5G Standalone deployment for rural wireless carriers.

"Nex-Tech Wireless is bringing the benefits of advanced 5G Standalone to rural Kansas communities," said Jon Lightle, President & CEO at Nex-Tech Wireless. "By partnering with Ericsson to modernize our RAN and expand our cloud-native 5G Core, we are strengthening our network performance today while creating a scalable, future-proof platform for new services and opportunities in the years ahead."

"This agreement underscores Ericsson's commitment to regional carriers that are driving innovation in rural markets," said Per Wahlen, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Unit US Hyperscalers & Regional Accounts, Ericsson Americas. "We are helping Nex-Tech Wireless execute its rural telecom network modernization strategy end-to-end, support subscriber growth, and unlock new revenue streams with hosting capabilities and differentiated 5G connectivity."

This agreement addresses Nex-Tech Wireless' long-term technology and business requirements while ensuring the network remains modern, scalable, and positioned to support future monetization opportunities across the 5G ecosystem.

RELATED LINKS:

Ericsson Radio System

Realize the full potential of 5G with Ericsson's 5G Core

Ericsson Telco DataOps Platform

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ABOUT NEX-TECH WIRELESS:

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech Inc./Rural Telephone, Golden Belt Telephone and Tri-County Telephone, is a premiere wireless provider offering wireless solutions to residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas. Nex-Tech Wireless' mission is to provide an unrivaled customer experience by bringing trusted technology and superior service to their hometowns. To learn more about Nex-Tech Wireless, please visit www.ntwls.com or call 1-800-621-2600.

SOURCE Ericsson