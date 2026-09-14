Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer bei 7 Dollar: Wer hat die nächste Mine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 16:09
8,776 Euro
-1,37 % -0,122
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7128,71416:52
8,7128,71416:52
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nex-Tech Wireless selects Ericsson in four-year deal to modernize rural Kansas network and launch 5G Standalone

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson today announced a comprehensive four-year network modernization agreement that will upgrade approximately 85 percent of Nex-Tech Wireless' Radio Access Network (RAN) footprint across rural Kansas, deploy a cloud-native 5G SA Core, and enable new network hosting capabilities for other mobile operators. The initiative is a key step in Nex-Tech Wireless' rural telecom network modernization strategy, bringing advanced 5G services to communities outside of major metropolitan markets.

Building on the success of the previous agreement between the companies, the new agreement extends the existing collaboration and further strengthens Nex-Tech Wireless' regional carrier competitive strategy. This RAN and Core modernization is critical to enhancing network performance, ensuring long-term reliability, and supporting continued subscriber growth in rural Kansas.

Under the new agreement, Nex-Tech Wireless will upgrade its network using Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, including the AI-capable RAN Processor 6655 and the latest 4G and 5G SA RAN software features, enabling higher throughput, lower latency, and seamless FDD/TDD coverage. This update improves coverage, capacity, and spectral efficiency, creating a scalable telecom network growth platform that can evolve in line with customer demand and new 5G use cases.

On the core side, the agreement expands the existing implementation of Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution, running on Ericsson's Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS) to include 5G Core and roaming capabilities, supporting the rollout of 5G Standalone (SA). The agreement also introduces Ericsson's Telco DataOps Platform (ETDP), enabling 5G deployments while ensuring accurate billing and revenue management across the core network. The expansion will deliver a future-proof wireless network architecture that supports 5G Standalone deployment for rural wireless carriers.

"Nex-Tech Wireless is bringing the benefits of advanced 5G Standalone to rural Kansas communities," said Jon Lightle, President & CEO at Nex-Tech Wireless. "By partnering with Ericsson to modernize our RAN and expand our cloud-native 5G Core, we are strengthening our network performance today while creating a scalable, future-proof platform for new services and opportunities in the years ahead."

"This agreement underscores Ericsson's commitment to regional carriers that are driving innovation in rural markets," said Per Wahlen, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Unit US Hyperscalers & Regional Accounts, Ericsson Americas. "We are helping Nex-Tech Wireless execute its rural telecom network modernization strategy end-to-end, support subscriber growth, and unlock new revenue streams with hosting capabilities and differentiated 5G connectivity."

This agreement addresses Nex-Tech Wireless' long-term technology and business requirements while ensuring the network remains modern, scalable, and positioned to support future monetization opportunities across the 5G ecosystem.

RELATED LINKS:

Ericsson Radio System

Realize the full potential of 5G with Ericsson's 5G Core

Ericsson Telco DataOps Platform

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://x.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)
[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT NEX-TECH WIRELESS:

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech Inc./Rural Telephone, Golden Belt Telephone and Tri-County Telephone, is a premiere wireless provider offering wireless solutions to residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas. Nex-Tech Wireless' mission is to provide an unrivaled customer experience by bringing trusted technology and superior service to their hometowns. To learn more about Nex-Tech Wireless, please visit www.ntwls.com or call 1-800-621-2600.

SOURCE Ericsson

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.