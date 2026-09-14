EQS-News: Cheplapharm SE / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation/Absichtserklärung

Sanofi und Cheplapharm wollen neue strategische Partnerschaft im Bereich etablierter Medikamente eingehen



14.09.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Greifswald / Paris, 14. September 2026

Sanofi und CHEPLAPHARM, ein europäischer Marktführer für etablierte Markenmedikamente, haben heute ihre Absicht bekannt gegeben, eine strategische Partnerschaft einzugehen, in deren Rahmen CHEPLAPHARM von Sanofi 20 etablierte Medikamente sowie drei weltweite Produktionsstandorte übernehmen wird. Im Gegenzug erhält Sanofi eine Beteiligung von 26,4 % an CHEPLAPHARM und baut damit auf eine seit dem Jahr 2014 bestehende Zusammenarbeit auf.



Die Partnerschaft basiert auf der gemeinsamen Überzeugung, dass innovative Arzneimittel und bestimmte etablierte Medikamente unterschiedliche Anforderungen haben und deshalb von Geschäftsmodellen profitieren sollten, die speziell auf ihre jeweiligen Produktions-, Zulassungs- und Vermarktungsanforderungen zugeschnitten sind. Die spezialisierte Expertise von CHEPLAPHARM wird sicherstellen, dass diese langjährig etablierten Arzneimittel auch in der nächsten Phase ihres Lebenszyklusses weiterhin den Bedürfnissen der Patienten gerecht werden.



"Unser mehrjähriger Prozess, unser Portfolio etablierter Arzneimittel zu vereinfachen, hat es uns ermöglicht, uns stärker auf Innovationen zu konzentrieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass bewährte Medikamente weiterhin für die Patienten verfügbar sind, die sie benötigen. CHEPLAPHARM ist seit mehr als einem Jahrzehnt ein vertrauenswürdiger Partner, und diese Transaktion baut maßgeblich auf früheren Akquisitionen aus dem Portfolio etablierter Arzneimittel von Sanofi auf. Diese neue Partnerschaft sowie unsere Beteiligung an CHEPLAPHARM unterstreichen unser Engagement, Patienten weiterhin den Zugang zu wichtigen Arzneimitteln von heute zu ermöglichen und gleichzeitig die medizinischen Innovationen von morgen voranzutreiben", sagt Thomas Grenier, Executive Vice President, General Medicines bei Sanofi.



"Diese Partnerschaft ist ein wichtiger Meilenstein für CHEPLAPHARM. Mit diesem Projekt integrieren wir Produkte, die unser umfangreiches Portfolio sinnvoll ergänzen, sowie das Know-how und die Produktionskapazitäten, die für die Herstellung des wichtigsten Produkts, Lovenox/Clexane benötigt werden. Dieser Schritt steht für ein langfristiges pharmazeutisches und industrielles Engagement: Wir investieren in Standorte und deren Fachwissen, bewahren spezialisierte Kompetenzen und stellen die langfristige Verfügbarkeit dieser Therapien für Patienten sicher. Wir sind stolz darauf, dieses Ziel gemeinsam mit Sanofi zu verfolgen", sagen Edeltraud Lafer und Sebastian Braun, die beiden Co-CEOs von Cheplapharm.



Im Rahmen des Projekts sollen drei Produktionsstandorte an CHEPLAPHARM übertragen werden: Csanyikvölgy in Ungarn (ca. 400 Mitarbeitende), Jurong in Singapur (ca. 100 Mitarbeitende) und Ploërmel in Frankreich (ca. 65 Mitarbeitende). Die Beschäftigten würden ihre Tätigkeit unter Beibehaltung der bestehenden Arbeitsverhältnisse und Tarifvereinbarungen fortsetzen. Sanofi und CHEPLAPHARM werden eng zusammenarbeiten, um einen reibungslosen Übergang sowie die kontinuierliche Versorgung unter Einhaltung höchster Qualitätsstandards in der Produktion sicherzustellen.



Die kommerzielle Übertragung des Arzneimittelportfolios soll im ersten Quartal 2027 beginnen. Anschließend sollen die Standorte übertragen werden, vorbehaltlich der Informations- und Konsultationsverfahren mit Arbeitnehmervertretern, der behördlichen Genehmigungen sowie der üblichen Vollzugsbedingungen. Der Abschluss der gesamten Transaktion wird für das dritte Quartal 2027 erwartet.



Für CHEPLAPHARM stellt diese Partnerschaft einen wichtigen Schritt dar, um die Kontinuität des strategischen Wachstums sicherzustellen. Für Sanofi ermöglicht die Partnerschaft eine weitere Fokussierung auf Innovationen, während das Unternehmen gleichzeitig die langfristige Versorgung mit ausgewählten etablierten Arzneimitteln in der nächsten Phase ihres Lebenszyklusses unterstützen kann.



Finanzielle Auswirkungen für Sanofi

Die geplante Transaktion wird voraussichtlich keine Auswirkungen auf die Finanzprognose von Sanofi für das Jahr 2026 haben. Zu den von Sanofi veräußerten Arzneimitteln gehört Lovenox/Clexane (Enoxaparin)[1]. Weitere finanzielle Details werden voraussichtlich zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.



1 Ausgenommen die USA



Über CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM ist ein Familienunternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Greifswald. Seit über 20 Jahren übernimmt das Unternehmen sehr erfolgreich bekannte und etablierte Medikamente von der forschenden Pharmaindustrie und überführt diese in ein bestehendes, globales Netzwerk aus Partnern für Produktion und Distribution. Damit stellt CHEPLAPHARM die kontinuierliche Versorgung der Patienten mit diesen Arzneimitteln weltweit sicher. Neben dem Hauptsitz in Greifswald betreibt CHEPLAPHARM weitere Standorte in Frankreich, Japan, Russland und der Schweiz. Weltweit beschäftigt das Unternehmen rund 800 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter.



Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.cheplapharm.com .



Pressestelle:

CHEPLAPHARM | Ziegelhof 24 | 17489 Greifswald | presse(at)cheplapharm.com

Investor Relations:

CHEPLAPHARM | Ziegelhof 24 | 17489 Greifswald | investor-relations(at)cheplapharm.com



About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time. Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY







Media Relations

Sandrine Guendoul | +33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com

Léo Le Bourhis | +33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com

Léa Ubaldi | +33 6 30 19 66 46 | lea.ubaldi@sanofi.com

Laura Romby| +33 6 74 16 74 29 | laura.romby@sanofi.com





Investor Relations

Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com

Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com

Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com

Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com

Nina Goworek | +1 908 569 7086 | nina.goworek@sanofi.com

Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com

Yun Li | +33 6 84 00 90 72 | yun.li3@sanofi.com



Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future events and economic performance. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "can," "contemplate," "could," "is designed to," "may," "might," "potential," "objective," "attempt," "target," "project," "strategy," "strive," "desire," "predict," "forecast," "ambition," "guideline," "seek," "should," "will," "goal," "outlook," "guidance," or the negative of these, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the U.S Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates; the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; authorities' decisions regarding whether and when to approve a product candidate; political pressure in the United States to mandate lower drug prices including "most favored nation" pricing for State Medicaid programs; the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives; Sanofi's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete capital markets or other transactions, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general; risks associated with developing standalone businesses and with intellectual property, as well as any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation; and other risks associated with trends in exchange and interest rates, volatile economic, political and financial and market conditions, cost containment initiatives, and the impact that global crises may have. More specifically regarding the transaction described above, these risks and uncertainties include among other things the possibility that the transaction will not be completed, or if completed, will not be completed in the expected timeframe, an unexpected failure to satisfy the required closing conditions, or unexpected delays in meeting these requirements, the ability to obtain regulatory clearances, the possibility that the expected strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities from the transaction may not be realized, or may take longer to realize than expected. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the French Markets Authority (AMF) made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 or contained in our periodic reports on Form 6-K. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.



All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group.

[1] Ausgenommen die USA



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