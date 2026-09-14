- Semarule represents a large, at surface rare earth-bearing multi-layered syenite intrusion, ~40km from the capital of Botswana, Gaborone
- SEM005 tested the western side of the Semarule syenite, a target that is exposed over approximately 5km x 3km (~15km2)
- Hole SEM05 intersected 330m of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) at 0.21% from 20m depth, including a higher-grade intercept at 5.95% TREO
- Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) comprising dysprosium, terbium, neodymium and praseodymium (Dy,Tb, Nd, Pr), account for an average 28% of TREO.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the very positive assay results from the first diamond drill hole reported at the Semarule Project ("Semarule" or the "Project") prospective for rare-earth elements ("REE"), in south-central Botswana. Semarule is located approximately 40km north-west of the capital city, Gaborone.
Drill Hole SEM005:
-330m at 0.21% TREO from 20.0m downhole, including:
- 47.5m at 0.64% TREO from 20.0m
- including 7.5m at 2.52% TREO from 22.5m, with
- 2.5m at 5.95% TREO from 27.5m
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, commented;
"These first drill hole assay results for Semarule show the strong grade continuity potential reveal; structure, continuity, grade and critically the opportunity for material scale over a target area of ~15km2. This is a highly encouraging start to our Phase 1 Drill Campaign results. SEM005 highlights broad intersections of rare earth elements exceeding 320m, including a higher-grade 48m interval at 0.64% TREO from 20m depth and comprising 28% MREOs.
We look forward to receiving the results from the remaining diamond drill holes, which target various aspects of the gravity anomalies. I refer shareholders to review Figure 1, where appears that SEM005 has cut through the edge of the gravity feature to test structure."
Background
The eight hole Semarule diamond drilling program was designed to target both the syenite geology and the gravity anomaly cross section (see Figure 1), with hole SEM005 drilled to the western extent and away from the gravity high. SEM005 was drilled at a -50o dip to a downhole depth of 349.9m.
The Semarule rare earths project hosts several sizeable mineralised syenite intrusions, including the Semarule Syenite Hill, exposed over a 5 x 3 km area and consisting of syenite with carbonatite dykes.
Archaean Gaborone granite underlies the Semarule area and is host to the syenite intrusions, suggesting that the Semarule syenite resulted from in situ metasomatism of the host granite, followed by intrusions of syenite. The syenites host the REE mineralisation, and the results to date confirm that the more mafic syenite intrusions report elevated REE concentrations.
Figure 1: Ground Gravity Geophysics Survey and Cross-Section
SEM005 and SEM007 are projected onto the section and refer to plan view.
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Figure 2: Photograph of drill hole SEM005 core, including a 10m wide interval averaging 0.46% TREO from 37.50m downhole depth
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The significant calculated rare earth oxide downhole depth intersections for drill hole SEM005 are provided in Table 1.
Assay results provided by certified laboratory SGS South Africa Pty Ltd ("SGS") using the ICP/IMS Combination Package (method codes ICP90A/IMS90A), for standard 2.5m length quartered NQ diameter (47.6mm) core samples, taken over the full length of the hole.
Table 1: Drill hole SEM005 significant calculated rare earth oxide downhole depth intersections
Table notes: Rare earth oxides calculated using element-to-stoichiometric oxide conversion factors provided by James Cook University (https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors ).
LREO = Light Rare Earth Oxides ( La2O3, CeO2, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3 )
HREO = Heavy Rare Earth Oxides ( Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, Y2O3 )
MREO = Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides ( Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3 )
SEM005 collar location: UTM35S (WGS84) 0354198E, 72934326N. Collar elevation: 350m. Azimuth/dip: 180/ 50
QA/QC
Eastport's Semarule diamond core drill program utilised a NQ size drill bit (47.6 mm core diameter). Collars are located using a hand-held GPS (projection: UTM zone 35 south, WGS84 datum). Core was captured and placed in aluminium core trays and then transported from site to Lobatse, Botswana by Eastport personnel. In Lobatse, the core was XRF scanned using a Vanta Evident hand-held XRF (serial number 994113), measured, logged, ¼ cut and sampled. All cutting used a diamond bladed rock saw.
Each ¼ core 2.5m sample was collected in unmarked clear plastic bags. Sample tags were stapled inside the plastic bag. Five samples were then placed inside a poly-weave bag, sealed and transported by Eastport personnel to Aramax Couriers in Gaborone, Botswana. The batches were then delivered overnight to the laboratory of SGS South Africa in Randfontein, RSA. All samples are export controlled by the Botswana Government using export permits.
Sample rejects are discarded but sample pulps will be returned to Eastport Ventures Botswana within sixty days of reporting the analytical results. These pulps will be used for quality control procedures.
At SGS South Africa, samples are checked against the submittal form and sample list. The company receives verification of the number and correct sequencing of the samples.
Each entire sample is crushed using a Boyd crusher. The crusher is cleaned using barren material and air after each sample. The crushed sample is then split using an RSD splitter and 250g is subsequently milled down to -75 micron passing 85%.
Five grams of the milled sample is used for ICP analysis using SGS procedure ICP90A/IMS90A. SGS South Africa is accredited to international quality standards of ISO17025.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Board Update
Eastport Critical Metals Corp. ("the Company") announces that Herrick Lau has resigned as a director of the Company, effective September 9, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Lau for his contribution and service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)
Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.
The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGEs on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.
Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.
Figure 3
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On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Daniel Major"
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
Eastport Critical Metals Corp.
For further information about Eastport, please contact:
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
info@eastportcmc.com
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metals portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
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