Semarule represents a large, at surface rare earth-bearing multi-layered syenite intrusion, ~40km from the capital of Botswana, Gaborone

SEM005 tested the western side of the Semarule syenite, a target that is exposed over approximately 5km x 3km (~ 15km 2 )

) Hole SEM05 intersected 330m of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) at 0.21% from 20m depth, including a higher-grade intercept at 5.95% TREO

Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) comprising dysprosium, terbium, neodymium and praseodymium (Dy,Tb, Nd, Pr), account for an average 28% of TREO.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the very positive assay results from the first diamond drill hole reported at the Semarule Project ("Semarule" or the "Project") prospective for rare-earth elements ("REE"), in south-central Botswana. Semarule is located approximately 40km north-west of the capital city, Gaborone.

Drill Hole SEM005:

-330m at 0.21% TREO from 20.0m downhole, including:

47.5m at 0.64% TREO from 20.0m

from 20.0m including 7.5m at 2.52% TREO from 22.5m, with 2.5m at 5.95% TREO from 27.5m

from 22.5m, with

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, commented;

"These first drill hole assay results for Semarule show the strong grade continuity potential reveal; structure, continuity, grade and critically the opportunity for material scale over a target area of ~15km2. This is a highly encouraging start to our Phase 1 Drill Campaign results. SEM005 highlights broad intersections of rare earth elements exceeding 320m, including a higher-grade 48m interval at 0.64% TREO from 20m depth and comprising 28% MREOs.

We look forward to receiving the results from the remaining diamond drill holes, which target various aspects of the gravity anomalies. I refer shareholders to review Figure 1, where appears that SEM005 has cut through the edge of the gravity feature to test structure."

Background

The eight hole Semarule diamond drilling program was designed to target both the syenite geology and the gravity anomaly cross section (see Figure 1), with hole SEM005 drilled to the western extent and away from the gravity high. SEM005 was drilled at a -50o dip to a downhole depth of 349.9m.

The Semarule rare earths project hosts several sizeable mineralised syenite intrusions, including the Semarule Syenite Hill, exposed over a 5 x 3 km area and consisting of syenite with carbonatite dykes.

Archaean Gaborone granite underlies the Semarule area and is host to the syenite intrusions, suggesting that the Semarule syenite resulted from in situ metasomatism of the host granite, followed by intrusions of syenite. The syenites host the REE mineralisation, and the results to date confirm that the more mafic syenite intrusions report elevated REE concentrations.







Figure 1: Ground Gravity Geophysics Survey and Cross-Section

SEM005 and SEM007 are projected onto the section and refer to plan view.

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Figure 2: Photograph of drill hole SEM005 core, including a 10m wide interval averaging 0.46% TREO from 37.50m downhole depth

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The significant calculated rare earth oxide downhole depth intersections for drill hole SEM005 are provided in Table 1.

Assay results provided by certified laboratory SGS South Africa Pty Ltd ("SGS") using the ICP/IMS Combination Package (method codes ICP90A/IMS90A), for standard 2.5m length quartered NQ diameter (47.6mm) core samples, taken over the full length of the hole.

Table 1: Drill hole SEM005 significant calculated rare earth oxide downhole depth intersections

From

(m) To

(m) Sample Interval

(m) TREO

(%) LREO

(ppm) HREO

(ppm) MREO

(ppm) Interval 1 Interval 2 Interval 3 20.0 22.5 2.5 0.116 1,034 131 328 330m @

0.211% TREO



(0.189% LREO, 0.022% HREO & 0.058% MREO) 47.5m @

0.637 % TREO



(0.573% LREO, 0.065% HREO & 0.183% MREO) 7.5 m @

2.516% TREO 22.5 25.0 2.5 0.818 7,278 900 2,480 25.0 27.5 2.5 0.779 7,187 601 2,219 27.5 30.0 2.5 5.950 57,168 2,337 16,857 2.5 m @ 5.950% TREO * 30.0 32.5 2.5 0.597 4,960 1,006 1,711

32.5 35.0 2.5 0.338 2,907 469 961 35.0 37.5 2.5 0.184 1,594 245 519 37.5 40.0 2.5 0.559 4,385 1,203 1,711 40.0 42.5 2.5 0.782 5,892 1,926 2,326 7.5m @

0.428% TREO 42.5 45.0 2.5 0.366 3,014 647 1,028 45.0 47.5 2.5 0.136 1,177 181 377 47.5 50.0 2.5 0.135 1,149 206 393

50.0 52.5 2.5 0.244 2,066 379 699 52.5 55.0 2.5 0.454 3,486 1,051 1,349 55.0 57.5 2.5 0.184 1,480 365 539 57.5 60.0 2.5 0.128 1,089 194 339 60.0 62.5 2.5 0.094 814 127 245 62.5 65.0 2.5 0.101 843 169 279 65.0 67.5 2.5 0.144 1,265 171 380 67.5 70.0 2.5 0.085 644 203 235

70.0 72.5 2.5 0.093 752 180 257 72.5 75.0 2.5 0.075 599 149 209 75.0 77.5 2.5 0.077 600 168 222 77.5 80.0 2.5 0.061 546 66 168 80.0 82.5 2.5 0.060 544 56 166 82.5 85.0 2.5 0.091 795 112 247 85.0 87.5 2.5 0.122 1,076 148 346 87.5 90.0 2.5 0.149 1,323 164 414 90.0 92.5 2.5 0.089 765 130 237 92.5 95.0 2.5 0.078 681 97 203 95.0 97.5 2.5 0.102 925 98 260 97.5 100.0 2.5 0.118 1,057 123 304 100.0 102.5 2.5 0.083 756 76 217 102.5 105.0 2.5 0.118 1,074 109 301 105.0 107.5 2.5 0.111 1,012 94 280 107.5 110.0 2.5 0.097 873 98 244 110.0 112.5 2.5 0.110 1,008 93 272 112.5 115.0 2.5 0.105 957 96 279 115.0 117.5 2.5 0.065 572 81 179 117.5 120.0 2.5 0.089 801 86 229 120.0 122.5 2.5 0.092 828 91 245 122.5 125.0 2.5 0.057 477 95 153 125.0 127.5 2.5 0.135 1,201 145 368 20.0m @

0.144 % TREO



(0.130% LREO, 0.014% HREO & 0.040% MREO) 127.5 130.0 2.5 0.109 1,004 90 314 130.0 132.5 2.5 0.201 1,832 176 561 132.5 135.0 2.5 0.189 1,730 164 518 135.0 137.5 2.5 0.127 1,128 143 349 137.5 140.0 2.5 0.124 1,117 127 344 140.0 142.5 2.5 0.149 1,344 150 418 142.5 145.0 2.5 0.118 1,055 128 318 145.0 147.5 2.5 0.090 814 88 254

147.5 150.0 2.5 0.087 778 87 235 150.0 152.5 2.5 0.079 717 72 223 152.5 155.0 2.5 0.082 746 69 230 155.0 157.5 2.5 0.073 653 77 204 157.5 160.0 2.5 0.085 774 77 233 160.0 162.5 2.5 0.090 803 101 255 162.5 165.0 2.5 0.069 606 88 191 165.0 167.5 2.5 0.063 566 60 177 167.5 170.0 2.5 0.066 596 64 183 170.0 172.5 2.5 0.066 590 65 187 172.5 175.0 2.5 0.287 2,621 247 873 132.5m @

0.191% TREO



(0.172% LREO, 0.0195% HREO & 0.052% MREO) 175.0 177.5 2.5 0.087 734 132 232 177.5 180.0 2.5 0.130 1,042 262 366 180.0 182.5 2.5 0.098 739 242 265 182.5 185.0 2.5 0.120 987 215 337 185.0 187.5 2.5 0.125 1,008 244 347 187.5 190.0 2.5 0.069 584 105 195 190.0 192.5 2.5 0.143 1,221 210 424 192.5 195.0 2.5 0.111 962 149 302 195.0 197.5 2.5 0.174 1,592 146 508 197.5 200.0 2.5 0.124 1,130 108 346 200.0 202.5 2.5 0.165 1,477 170 483 202.5 205.0 2.5 0.151 1,380 133 438 205.0 207.5 2.5 0.451 4,172 341 1,351 207.5 210.0 2.5 0.650 6,004 499 1,964 210.0 212.5 2.5 0.140 1,281 114 432 212.5 215.0 2.5 0.748 6,904 572 2,269 215.0 217.5 2.5 0.519 4,793 398 1,566 217.5 220.0 2.5 0.220 2,035 167 638 220.0 222.5 2.5 0.377 3,482 291 1,100 222.5 225.0 2.5 0.114 993 150 310 225.0 227.5 2.5 0.139 1,265 129 363 227.5 230.0 2.5 0.146 1,318 140 376 230.0 232.5 2.5 0.149 1,337 156 397 232.5 235.0 2.5 0.160 1,473 122 412 235.0 237.5 2.5 0.131 1,171 138 338 237.5 240.0 2.5 0.099 872 114 259 240.0 242.5 2.5 0.159 1,427 166 470 242.5 245.0 2.5 0.162 1,494 121 404 245.0 247.5 2.5 0.486 4,523 337 1,401 247.5 250.0 2.5 0.248 2,289 190 719 250.0 252.5 2.5 0.169 1,534 152 409 252.5 255.0 2.5 0.144 1,280 157 343 255.0 257.5 2.5 0.165 1,486 161 397 257.5 260.0 2.5 0.160 1,446 155 382 260.0 262.5 2.5 0.208 1,842 233 501 262.5 265.0 2.5 0.144 1,272 163 337 265.0 267.5 2.5 0.201 1,778 235 488 267.5 270.0 2.5 0.197 1,727 244 478 270.0 272.5 2.5 0.115 990 157 270 272.5 275.0 2.5 0.136 1,206 155 332 275.0 277.5 2.5 0.108 952 131 271





277.5 280.0 2.5 0.144 1,291 152 365 280.0 282.5 2.5 0.139 1,238 150 324 282.5 285.0 2.5 0.143 1,281 149 332 285.0 287.5 2.5 0.151 1,254 254 356 287.5 290.0 2.5 0.148 1,224 254 347 290.0 292.5 2.5 0.110 955 145 254 292.5 295.0 2.5 0.129 1,149 143 308 295.0 297.5 2.5 0.126 1,121 135 302 297.5 300.0 2.5 0.132 1,161 160 313 300.0 302.5 2.5 0.133 1,173 159 322 302.5 305.0 2.5 0.143 1,261 165 330 305.0 307.5 2.5 0.088 749 127 197

307.5 310.0 2.5 0.089 753 136 203 310.0 312.5 2.5 0.103 903 129 231 312.5 315.0 2.5 0.084 729 114 178 315.0 317.5 2.5 0.086 732 130 189 317.5 320.0 2.5 0.079 669 121 174 320.0 322.5 2.5 0.081 700 112 174 322.5 325.0 2.5 0.104 912 128 226 325.0 327.5 2.5 0.072 618 101 159 327.5 330.0 2.5 0.071 618 97 154 330.0 332.5 2.5 0.105 874 178 265 332.5 335.0 2.5 0.106 877 183 266 335.0 337.5 2.5 0.065 536 112 143 337.5 340.0 2.5 0.064 531 111 139 340.0 342.5 2.5 0.074 624 111 159 342.5 345.0 2.5 0.072 607 108 155 345.0 347.5 2.5 0.040 303 92 87 347.5 350.0 2.5 0.094 792 143 198

Table notes: Rare earth oxides calculated using element-to-stoichiometric oxide conversion factors provided by James Cook University (https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors ).

LREO = Light Rare Earth Oxides ( La2O3, CeO2, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3 )

HREO = Heavy Rare Earth Oxides ( Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, Y2O3 )

MREO = Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides ( Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3 )

SEM005 collar location: UTM35S (WGS84) 0354198E, 72934326N. Collar elevation: 350m. Azimuth/dip: 180/ 50

QA/QC

Eastport's Semarule diamond core drill program utilised a NQ size drill bit (47.6 mm core diameter). Collars are located using a hand-held GPS (projection: UTM zone 35 south, WGS84 datum). Core was captured and placed in aluminium core trays and then transported from site to Lobatse, Botswana by Eastport personnel. In Lobatse, the core was XRF scanned using a Vanta Evident hand-held XRF (serial number 994113), measured, logged, ¼ cut and sampled. All cutting used a diamond bladed rock saw.

Each ¼ core 2.5m sample was collected in unmarked clear plastic bags. Sample tags were stapled inside the plastic bag. Five samples were then placed inside a poly-weave bag, sealed and transported by Eastport personnel to Aramax Couriers in Gaborone, Botswana. The batches were then delivered overnight to the laboratory of SGS South Africa in Randfontein, RSA. All samples are export controlled by the Botswana Government using export permits.

Sample rejects are discarded but sample pulps will be returned to Eastport Ventures Botswana within sixty days of reporting the analytical results. These pulps will be used for quality control procedures.

At SGS South Africa, samples are checked against the submittal form and sample list. The company receives verification of the number and correct sequencing of the samples.

Each entire sample is crushed using a Boyd crusher. The crusher is cleaned using barren material and air after each sample. The crushed sample is then split using an RSD splitter and 250g is subsequently milled down to -75 micron passing 85%.

Five grams of the milled sample is used for ICP analysis using SGS procedure ICP90A/IMS90A. SGS South Africa is accredited to international quality standards of ISO17025.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Board Update

Eastport Critical Metals Corp. ("the Company") announces that Herrick Lau has resigned as a director of the Company, effective September 9, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Lau for his contribution and service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGEs on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.





Figure 3

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Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metals portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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