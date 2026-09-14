EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Financial calendar update: publication of 2026 half-year results on September 24, 2026

Press release

Paris, September 14, 2026 at 6 p.m.

Exail Technologies announces that the publication of its 2026 half-year results, initially scheduled for September 15, 2026 after market close, will take place on September 24, 2026 after market close.

The Group already confirmed in its July 29 press release (link) the strong operating momentum achieved during the first half of the year. Revenue increased by 27% on a comparable basis, while commercial activity remained robust, particularly in navigation systems, where order intake rose by more than 40%, and in photonics activities, which grew by nearly 70%.

Regarding the income statement, work completed to date enables the company to communicate the following preliminary financial indicators with a high level of reliability[1]: current EBITDA[2] for the first half of the year is expected to be €63 million, up around 43% compared to the first half of 2025. Operating income[3] is expected to be €46 million, up 61%.

Cash generation for the first half of the year was marked by an increase in working capital of around €70 million. This change is in line with the usual seasonality of the business, as the first half of the year is traditionally less favorable due to the timing of invoicing and contract collection. Very significant cash inflows are expected in the second half of the year.

This postponement results from ongoing technical discussions with the statutory auditors regarding the accounting impacts of the proposed combination with THALES. The full half-year results will be released on September 24, 2026 after market close.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 tech companies that are leaders in their field or fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Preliminary data based on half-year financial statements that have not yet been approved by the Board of Directors. The statutory auditors will issue their report after the financial statements have been approved and their work has been finalized.

[2] Current EBITDA: operating income before net depreciation, amortization and provisions, share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other operating income.

[3] Operating income: operating income before share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other operating income.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100241-cp_exail-technologies_date-de-publication-h1-2026_en.pdf