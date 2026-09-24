EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Update of the financial calendar: publication of half-year results before October 10, 2026

Exail Technologies announces the postponement of the publication of its results for the first half of 2026, which will take place no later than October 10, 2026.

The Company, in agreement with its statutory auditors, considered that additional time was required to finalize the financial statements. This further delay is due to the need to reassess the accounting treatment of some highly technically complex financial instruments issued by Exail Technologies' subsidiary and sub-subsidiary (as described in Chapter 4.1.6, note 2.2.2 to the consolidated financial statements, available in the 2025 Universal Registration Document).

This delay in publication does not, however, call into question either the financial figures already published on September 14, 2026 or the Group's operational momentum, both of which remain excellent, in the perspective of its acquisition by Thales.

The company confirms:

revenue for the first half of 2025 to €275 million, up 27% compared to the 1 st half of 2025,

half of 2025, current EBITDA[1] at €63 million, up around 43%

Income from ordinary activities[2] at €46 million, up 61%

the increase in working capital requirements by €70 million, with significant cash inflows expected in the 2nd half of 2026.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 tech companies that are leaders in their field or fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Current EBITDA: operating income before net depreciation, amortization and provisions, share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other operating income.

[2] Income from ordinary activities: operating income before share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other operating income.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100422-cp_exail-technologies_date-publication-h1-2026-24-09_en.pdf