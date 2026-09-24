Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rekordumsätze, Humana-Deal und nur 28 Mio. CAD Börsenwert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ET

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Stuttgart
24.09.26 | 20:16
124,80 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,50126,2020:35
124,80124,9015:39
Actusnews Wire
24.09.2026 19:23 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Update of the financial calendar: publication of half-year results before October 10, 2026

Exail Technologies announces the postponement of the publication of its results for the first half of 2026, which will take place no later than October 10, 2026.

The Company, in agreement with its statutory auditors, considered that additional time was required to finalize the financial statements. This further delay is due to the need to reassess the accounting treatment of some highly technically complex financial instruments issued by Exail Technologies' subsidiary and sub-subsidiary (as described in Chapter 4.1.6, note 2.2.2 to the consolidated financial statements, available in the 2025 Universal Registration Document).

This delay in publication does not, however, call into question either the financial figures already published on September 14, 2026 or the Group's operational momentum, both of which remain excellent, in the perspective of its acquisition by Thales.

The company confirms:

  • revenue for the first half of 2025 to €275 million, up 27% compared to the 1st half of 2025,
  • current EBITDA[1] at €63 million, up around 43%
  • Income from ordinary activities[2] at €46 million, up 61%
  • the increase in working capital requirements by €70 million, with significant cash inflows expected in the 2nd half of 2026.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 tech companies that are leaders in their field or fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Current EBITDA: operating income before net depreciation, amortization and provisions, share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other operating income.

[2] Income from ordinary activities: operating income before share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other operating income.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZttZZVvlpnFxp6aZZ6XnJdjZmhpx5aVaGXHyGppY8eWmWlnlWppasmSamlhmWdo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100422-cp_exail-technologies_date-publication-h1-2026-24-09_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.