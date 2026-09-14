Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) (FSE: I2J) (OTCQB: EGLMF) ("EagleOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce executive management and Board changes as the Company advances the next phase of its strategic development, including a renewed focus on opportunities in the uranium sector.

The renewed focus reflects EagleOne's intention to place greater strategic emphasis on uranium while continuing to advance its broader mineral exploration interests. The Company believes that the evolving global interest in uranium and nuclear energy, including increasing attention to the sector in the United States, presents an opportunity to strengthen its position and broaden its network of potential strategic, technical and capital markets relationships.

As part of this initiative, EagleOne intends to evaluate opportunities involving uranium assets and companies, while continuing to assess opportunities across its existing portfolio. The Company's objective is to identify high-potential opportunities and develop the relationships, expertise and capital markets support required to advance them.

Effective September 14, 2026, Shane Lowry has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company. Matthew Markin, who founded EagleOne and has served as Chief Executive Officer since its inception, has transitioned to the role of Chief Financial Officer while continuing to serve as a Director. Barry Wattenberg has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and will continue to serve as a Director of the Company.

The appointment of Mr. Lowry forms part of EagleOne's renewed strategic focus. In recent years, Mr. Lowry has developed a particular focus on uranium and has been engaged with companies and opportunities relating to uranium exploration and development. The Company believes that this experience, together with his extensive capital markets and corporate development background, is well aligned with EagleOne's next phase of development.

The Company also announces that Robert Reukl has resigned as a Director. The Board thanks Mr. Reukl for his contributions to EagleOne and wishes him well in his future endeavours. In connection with these changes, the Company has reconstituted its Audit Committee to consist of Howard Blank, Robert Hall and Shane Lowry, with Mr. Blank continuing to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Appointment of Shane Lowry as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mr. Lowry is a capital markets executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across the United States and Canada. During his career, he has held C-suite and board-level positions, including Chief Corporate Development Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and independent director roles. His experience includes public and private company transactions, corporate governance, strategic growth initiatives and capital formation.

In recent years, Mr. Lowry has developed a particular focus on the uranium sector and has been engaged with companies and opportunities relating to uranium exploration and development. This experience has provided him with exposure to the technical, operational, corporate and capital markets considerations involved in advancing opportunities in the sector.

Mr. Lowry has participated in a number of go-public transactions, including initial public offerings, reverse takeovers and direct listings, and has experience with financings ranging from seed-stage capital through mezzanine and public-market financings. His capital markets experience also includes structuring equity and debt offerings, private placements, credit facilities and strategic partnerships, as well as developing institutional investor relationships and shareholder communications.

His governance and regulatory experience includes board effectiveness initiatives, audit and compensation committee oversight, ESG matters and compliance in U.S. and Canadian capital markets. Mr. Lowry has served on the boards of public and private companies in the technology, resources and industrial sectors and has developed cross-border relationships in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

As Interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director, Mr. Lowry will lead EagleOne's strategic growth initiatives, with an increased emphasis on evaluating uranium opportunities, identifying companies and assets with potential, and developing relationships with experienced technical and operational professionals, strategic partners and investors.

The Company believes that Mr. Lowry's combination of recent uranium-sector focus, capital markets experience, transactional background and cross-border relationships provides EagleOne with a strong foundation as it expands its activities in the uranium space.

Matthew Markin Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Markin will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer while continuing to serve as a Director of the Company. Having founded EagleOne and guided the Company through its public listing, recent OTCQB uplisting and strategic development initiatives, Mr. Markin will focus on corporate finance, financial oversight, regulatory compliance, capital markets, investor relations and strategic execution.

The Board believes this transition will allow Mr. Markin to dedicate additional time to the Company's financial management and corporate development initiatives while supporting Mr. Lowry and the Board in executing EagleOne's long-term growth strategy.

Matthew Markin, Director and Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"We are entering an important new phase for EagleOne. As we continue to advance our existing portfolio, we are also placing renewed strategic emphasis on uranium and the opportunities emerging within the sector.



We believe there is an opportunity to build on EagleOne's public-market foundation by identifying high-potential opportunities and developing relationships with companies, technical and operational professionals and investors with experience and interest in uranium.



I am very pleased to welcome Shane as Interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director. His recent focus on uranium, combined with his extensive capital markets experience, transactional background and cross-border relationships, brings capabilities that are closely aligned with this next phase of EagleOne's development.



Moving into the Chief Financial Officer role will allow me to focus more directly on EagleOne's financial position, corporate finance, capital markets activities and execution of our long-term business plan, while continuing to work closely with Shane and the Board."

Shane Lowry, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented:

"I am honoured by the confidence the Board has placed in me and excited to lead EagleOne during this important stage of its development.



Over the past several years, I have increasingly focused my work on uranium and on the companies, assets and people involved in the development of opportunities within the sector. I believe that experience can be valuable as EagleOne develops its renewed focus and evaluates opportunities in uranium.



Our objective is to identify high-potential opportunities and connect them with the technical, operational, corporate and capital markets expertise required to advance them. This includes developing relationships with companies and management teams, experienced technical and operational professionals, strategic partners and investors who understand the sector.



I believe EagleOne is well positioned to build on its existing public-market foundation while expanding its relationships and evaluating opportunities that can contribute to the Company's long-term growth.



I look forward to working closely with Matthew and the Board to execute this strategy and continue developing EagleOne's position across the resource sector."

About EagleOne Metals Corporation

EagleOne Metals Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality critical mineral and uranium projects in North America. The Company is committed to creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined project evaluation, strategic acquisitions and responsible exploration.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including statements regarding the Company's renewed strategic focus on uranium, evaluation of uranium opportunities, strategic objectives, growth initiatives, exploration portfolio, development of strategic, technical and capital markets relationships, capital markets activities and long-term business strategy. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration budgets, availability of financing, capital markets conditions, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, and the performance of contractors and counterparties.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to exploration and geological uncertainty, regulatory approvals, commodity price volatility, capital markets conditions and access to financing, the ability to identify and complete strategic transactions, reliance on third parties and the other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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