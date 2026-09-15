Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) (OTC Pink: LCKYF) ("Golden Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its spring 2026 soil sampling and geological mapping programs at the Mowich Target on its Rayfield-Gjoll Project in southern British Columbia. Results to date are defining a strong and coherent copper-in-soil response spatially associated with mapped diorite, monzodiorite and monzonite intrusive rocks, providing important new targets for follow-up exploration (Figure 1).

The 2026 program was designed to systematically evaluate the relationship between surface geochemistry, geology and previously identified geophysical anomalies across the Mowich Target. The results are beginning to establish a compelling geological framework for the copper mineralization identified at surface.

Copper Geochemistry Closely Associated with Intrusive Rocks

The 2026 soil survey has identified multiple coherent copper-in-soil trends, with the strongest responses concentrated through the central portion of the survey area. Importantly, these anomalous zones are spatially associated with mapped diorite, monzodiorite and monzonite intrusive phases.

Copper-in-soil values increase from background levels of less than 50 parts per million ("ppm") to greater than 300 ppm copper ("Cu") in several areas, with the highest assay reaching 521 ppm Cu. Rather than occurring as isolated geochemical anomalies, the elevated values form elongated and laterally continuous trends across multiple sampling lines.

The spatial relationship between the elevated geochemical assays and mapped intrusive rocks is particularly significant. The strongest copper-in-soil anomalies occur around and along the margins of the intrusive bodies, highlighting intrusive contacts and associated structural zones as potential controls on hydrothermal fluid flow and copper mineralization. This relationship is supported by rock sampling, with samples collected along the margin of a diorite returning up to 2,216.1 ppm Cu (0.22% Cu) (Figure 2). The elevated copper-in-rock result occurs in close spatial association with an elevated copper-in-soil response, providing further evidence that the intrusive margins may represent important mineralized zones.

Developing Porphyry-Style Exploration Model.

The emerging geological model is consistent with a porphyry copper-gold exploration environment, where multiple intrusive phases and structural corridors can provide pathways and favourable sites for hydrothermal alteration and mineralization.

Of particular interest is the central corridor, where elevated copper-in-soil values occur over a broad area and appear to track the mapped intrusive complex. Several of the highest soil assays occur immediately adjacent to or straddling interpreted contacts between intrusive phases and surrounding volcanic/sedimentary rocks. These relationships provide priority areas for detailed geological mapping, rock sampling and geophysical follow-up.

Several outcrops of picrite were identified along the margins of the intrusions, where the rocks have undergone intense talc-carbonate alteration.

Importantly, the Mowich nuggets (float material) occur downslope from these strongly altered picrite outcrops and have returned exceptionally high grades, including 37.46% Cu, 286 g/t Au and 200 g/t Ag (see September 27, 2022 news release). Previous geological work has identified picrite and strongly altered and serpentinized mafic volcanic rocks as the host rocks associated with the mineralized Mowich material, providing an important geological constraint on the source and distribution of the high-grade mineralization. The close spatial relationship between the altered picrite outcrops and the high-grade Mowich material suggests a potential geological and genetic relationship and provides an important vector for ongoing exploration. Follow-up work will focus on determining whether the strongly altered picrite represents the primary host rock or a proximal source environment for the high-grade mineralization at Mowich.

Expanding the Project through Staking

The Project has been expanded by approximately 7,288 hectares along its southwestern portion, strategically covering interpreted prospective structures associated with historical copper-gold mineralization. The expanded claims provide the Company with additional exploration ground and extend the Project's land position over geological trends considered prospective for additional mineralization (Figure 3).

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals, comments: "We continue to be encouraged by the positive geological results emerging from each phase of work at Rayfield-Gjoll. At Mowich, the growing correlation between copper-in-soil anomalies, mapped intrusive rocks, alteration and structure is helping us build a stronger geological model and providing clear direction for the next stage of exploration. Importantly, these results are not occurring in isolation but are adding to the broader geological picture we are developing across this large and highly prospective project. Our decision to expand the Rayfield-Gjoll land position by approximately 7,300 hectares reflects both geological and strategic considerations. The new claims extend our coverage over interpreted structures that we believe may have played an important role in controlling hydrothermal activity and copper-gold mineralization."





Figure 1: Map showing the spatial relationship between copper-in-soil anomalies and mapped intrusive rocks, highlighting the association between anomalous soil geochemistry and the margins of the intrusive units.

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Figure 2: Map illustrating the spatial relationship between alteration, rock geochemistry, intrusive units, and altered picrite-basalt host rocks. Importantly, the Mowich Nuggets occur downslope from a strongly altered halo along the margin of a monzonite intrusion, providing a compelling geological vector toward the potential source of the high-grade mineralization.

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Figure 3: The Rayfield-Gjoll project has been expanded by approximately 7,288 hectares on the southwest limits of the project.

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Sample Preparation, Analytical Methods and QA/QC

Rock and soil samples were stored onsite for the duration of the program. At the program's conclusion, samples were driven by Contractor personnel to Bureau Veritas' lab in Vancouver, British Columbia and ALS Labratory in Kamloops, British Columbia.

At BV, rock samples were weighed, logged, fine crushed to better than 70% passing 2 mm, riffle split, and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 µm prior to analysis (PRP70-250). At ALS, soil samples were prepared by drying at <60° C and sieved to -80 mesh (PREP-41).

Gold in rock samples were analyzed using BV method fire assay analysis FA350-Au. This package uses a 50-gram split, fire assay, and ICP-ES analysis. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all rock samples using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is analyzed by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. Over-limits copper samples were re-analyzed using BV method MA370 with an ICP-ES finish.

Soil samples were analyzed using ALS labs method AuME-TL43. This package uses a 25 g split that is analyzed by aqua regia digest with ICP-MS/AES finish.

Bureau Veritas and ALS perform its own QA/QC procedure and is ISO 17025 certified. Blanks, duplicates, and standard reference materials are sequentially inserted into the client's sample stream to test for contamination, uniformity of element distribution, and analytical accuracy.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a project generator-style junior explorer focused on the acquisition, systematic exploration, and strategic advancement of a diversified portfolio of 100%-owned mineral properties in highly prospective, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy emphasizes securing major partners on select high-potential assets to fund exploration and minimize shareholder dilution, while advancing its broader portfolio in parallel.

Golden Sky's portfolio includes the flagship Rayfield-Gjoll Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia (subject to a C$20 million earn-in and joint venture with Boliden AB), the Hotspot and Lucky Strike gold projects in Yukon's White Gold District, and the Auden Gold Project in Ontario's Timmins camp. All core assets are 100% owned by the Company with no underlying royalties.

More information can be found at the Company's website at www.goldenskyminerals.com.

About Boliden

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Andy Randell, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with SGDS Hive Geological Consulting Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky's British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Golden Sky has attempted to identify important factors and risks that could affect Golden Sky and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, without limitation: inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Golden Sky's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters; labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on its projects; that Golden Sky may not be able to confirm historical exploration results and other risks set forth in Golden Sky's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Golden Sky has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Golden Sky does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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