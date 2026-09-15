Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) ("GPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Alliance Advisors Canada Corp., doing business as Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR"), to support the Company's communications and investor outreach efforts in North America.

Pursuant to the agreement dated September 10, 2026, the engagement is for an initial period of approximately 12 months (the "Initial Term") and may be automatically renewed for successive 12-month periods thereafter (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, during the Initial Term, the Company will pay quarterly fees of $45,000 CAD for investor relations and communications services, including retail investor engagement & digital content, analyst, banker & sell-side support, conferences & strategic visibility, media relations, and stock surveillance (the "Services"). After the initial 90-day period, either party may terminate the agreement with a 30-day prior written notice. Alliance Advisors IR and its insiders are arm's length to the Company. Alliance Advisors IR and its insiders have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and have no intention or right to acquire such an interest. In addition, no securities of the Company will be issued as compensation for the Services. The Agreement is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

For further inquiries, the contact details for Alliance Advisors IR are as follows: 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, Alyssa Barry (President), abarry@allianceadvisors.com, 1-833-947-5227.

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors IR implements strategic investor relations programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit allianceadvisorsir.com.

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the engagement of Alliance Advisors IR, the anticipated receipt of the Services, Alliance Advisors IR's intention or right to acquire an interest in the Company or its securities, the Company's broader growth strategy and future business plans.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, expand and support its portfolio companies, identify and complete suitable acquisition opportunities, and operate successfully as a public company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including market conditions, business execution risks, and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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