Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) (OTCQB: GPINF) ("GPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), effective today, September 21, 2026.

The Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol 'GPINF' in the United States, with its shares also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under 'GPIN' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under '8BS'.

GPI believes the OTCQB uplisting will enhance the Company's visibility within the U.S. capital markets, broaden access for U.S. investors, and support greater market transparency and liquidity as the Company continues to execute its growth strategy.

George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of Good Purpose Investments, commented: "This uplisting represents another important step in expanding GPI's presence within the U.S. capital markets. As we continue building a platform focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling sustainable businesses, improving accessibility and visibility for U.S. investors is an important part of supporting our long-term growth."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. Designed to provide improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market." For more information about the OTCQB and its requirements, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company also announced that its shares were added to the CSE Composite Index, effective after the close of trading on September 18, 2026. The CSE Composite Index is published by Refinitiv and Bloomberg under the ticker 'CSECOMP'. The CSE Composite Index is a gauge of the overall performance of companies listed on the CSE.

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market, including the potential for increased market visibility, liquidity, transparency and access to U.S. investors, as well as the Company's broader growth strategy and future business plans.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, expand and support its portfolio companies, identify and complete suitable acquisition opportunities, and operate successfully as a public company.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including market conditions, trading activity, investor interest, business execution risks and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315077