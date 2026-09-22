Internally developed by GPI, Clario is building digital infrastructure that connects traceability, energy and environmental data across global supply chains

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) (OTCQB: GPINF) ("GPI" or the "Company") announced today the launch of Clario Environmental Intelligence ("Clario"), a new environmental technology platform internally developed by GPI to address the growing need for verifiable, actionable product, supply-chain, and environmental data.

Highlights

Internally developed by GPI, Clario is a scalable environmental technology platform designed to turn product, supply-chain and environmental data into actionable intelligence.

Q-Trace will support traceability and digital product passports, creating more complete and verifiable digital product records.

Enerx will connect energy, production and renewable-energy data, providing more granular visibility into energy use across manufacturing supply chains.

Modular architecture designed to integrate with existing systems, with phased commercialization of Q-Trace and Enerx anticipated to begin in 2027.

Clario is being built as a scalable environmental technology platform for a market where supply-chain transparency, traceability and environmental data are becoming increasingly important business requirements. Rather than addressing a single environmental challenge, Clario is designed as a modular platform capable of developing and scaling digital solutions across evolving environmental and supply-chain needs. Its initial solutions focus on traceability, digital product passports and supply-chain energy intelligence. The launch represents an important step in GPI's strategy to create, acquire and scale businesses positioned around the next generation of sustainable solutions, supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise and centralized innovation capabilities.

"Environmental and supply-chain requirements are evolving quickly, but the information companies need remains fragmented across systems, suppliers and production networks," said George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of GPI. "We built Clario to create the digital infrastructure that can bring that information together and turn it into useful environmental intelligence. Importantly, Clario has been designed as a platform we can continue to build on, allowing us to develop new technology solutions as customer needs and environmental challenges evolve."

Building the Infrastructure for Environmental Intelligence

Global supply chains are entering a new era of transparency. Brands, manufacturers and suppliers increasingly need to understand where products and materials originate, how goods move through production networks, and how environmental information is measured and verified. The challenge is that much of this information remains fragmented across suppliers, certificates, audits, production records, databases and disconnected digital systems. Clario is designed to bring that information together and structure it into environmental intelligence companies can understand, manage and act on.

Clario's Initial Product Offerings

Clario addresses the practical data and infrastructure challenges companies encounter when implementing traceability, verification, and environmental programs across complex global manufacturing supply chains. Its technologies are designed around the way brands, suppliers, and factories operate, allowing Clario to integrate into existing workflows and technology environments.

Clario's modular architecture allows companies to adopt individual solutions, combine multiple Clario technologies, or connect them with existing third-party systems without requiring a complete replacement of current technology infrastructure:

Q-Trace: Connects product, material, and supply-chain data to create structured traceability records and digital product passports, helping companies build a more complete and verifiable digital record of products as they move through the supply chain.

Enerx: Connects facility energy data, production data, and renewable-energy certificates to specific production outputs and orders, helping companies gain more granular visibility into energy use across manufacturing supply chains.

Q-Trace and Enerx are currently in development and pilot preparation, with phased commercialization anticipated to begin in 2027.

About Clario Environmental Intelligence

Clario Environmental Intelligence is an environmental technology platform internally developed by Good Purpose Investments Inc. to develop and scale digital solutions for environmental and supply-chain challenges. Clario builds digital infrastructure that transforms operational supply-chain data into actionable environmental intelligence. Its initial modular solutions support supply-chain traceability, digital product passports, and supply-chain energy management. Designed for real-world supply chains, Clario helps companies support environmental management, compliance, transparency, and decision-making across products, suppliers, and production processes. For more information, visit clariointel.com.

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, pilot preparation and anticipated phased commercialization of Clario's initial product offerings beginning in 2027, the anticipated capabilities, benefits and market adoption of Clario and its technologies, and the Company's broader growth strategy and future business plans.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, expand and support its portfolio companies, identify and complete suitable acquisition opportunities, and operate successfully as a public company.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including market conditions, trading activity, investor interest, business execution risks and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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