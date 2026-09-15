

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L), a metal mining company, Monday announced that it has appointed Rodrigo Sandoval as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 21.



Sandoval will succeed Mario Arreguin who will retire after a career of 37 years with the company.



Rodrigo Sandoval has extensive financial, operational, capital markets industry experience and was the Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Gigante, S.A.B. de C.V. from 2018 to August 2026.



On Monday, shares of the company closed at 2912 pence, down 3.38% on the London Stock Exchange.



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