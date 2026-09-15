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WKN: A0MVZE | ISIN: GB00B2QPKJ12 | Ticker-Symbol: FNL
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 21:58
34,800 Euro
+0,29 % +0,100
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,18035,00008:06
34,58034,96008:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRESNILLO
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRESNILLO PLC34,800+0,29 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.