MaaT Pharma was informed of a negative trend during the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)'s Oral Explanation meeting which took place on September 14, 2026

Formal CHMP opinion is expected on September 18, 2026

Based on the feedback received following the Oral Explanation, the remaining concerns relate primarily to the attribution of clinical benefit and safety in the absence of a Randomized Control Trial

The Company will provide further updates following the formal CHMP opinion

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today announced that it has been informed by the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of a "negative trend" opinion following the Oral Explanation, as part of the re-examination procedure of its conditional Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for MaaT013 (Xervyteg) for the treatment of aGvHD, following yesterday's CHMP oral explanation.

"We are deeply disappointed by this outcome. Patients suffering from gastrointestinal-aGvHD continue to face a life-threatening condition with significant unmet medical need and limited treatment options," said Hervé Affagard, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MaaT Pharma. "Together with the hematology community, we remain committed to these patients and will evaluate all available options to make this potentially important treatment accessible to patients worldwide."

Based on the feedback received post Oral Explanation, the CHMP maintained its view that the available clinical data package, primarily in the absence of a randomized control trial, does not allow sufficient characterization of the benefit/risk of MaaT013 (Xervyteg

The Company will provide additional details following the formal CHMP opinion, which is expected to be communicated on September 18, 2026. The Company will assess the implications of the decision and evaluate all available options and will provide an update to the market as appropriate.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France. As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

About acute Graft-versus-Host Disease

Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease occurs in patients within 100 days of undergoing a stem cell or bone marrow transplant, where the transplanted cells initiate an immune response and attack the transplant recipient's organs, causing inflammation of the skin, liver and/or gastrointestinal tract and leading to significant morbidity and mortality. GI involvement is associated with severe complications such as profound diarrhea, abdominal pain, intestinal bleeding, and death. These complications are often life-threatening, with increased mortality risk, due to the challenges of managing severe GI inflammation and the associated risks of infection, malnutrition, and organ failure. The standard first-line therapy for treating aGvHD is the use of systemic steroids. If patients do not respond to steroids, they are considered steroid resistant (SR) and other agents can be administered. Currently the only agent approved for treating SR aGvHD after failure of steroid treatment is ruxolitinib, which is currently approved for this indication in USA and has received approval from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) on March 25, 2022.

About MaaT013 (Xervyteg)

MaaT Pharma's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) are designed to leverage a full microbiome ecosystem to restore balance and maximize clinical benefits for patients with severe, treatment-induced dysbiosis in acute diseases. MaaT013 (Xervyteg) is a full-ecosystem, off-the-shelf, standardized, pooled-donors, enema Microbiome Ecosystem Therapy for acute, hospital use. It is characterized by a consistently high diversity and richness of microbial species and the presence of Butycore (a group of bacterial species known to produce anti-inflammatory metabolites). Xervyteg (MaaT013) aims to restore the symbiotic relationship between the patient's functional gut microbiome and their immune system to correct the responsiveness and tolerance of immune functions and thus reduce steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal (GI)-aGvHD. Xervyteg (MaaT013) has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim", "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

MaaT Pharma Investor Relations

Eric Soyer

Chief Financial Officer

+33 4 28 29 14 00

invest@maat-pharma.com

MaaT Pharma Media Relations

Pauline Richaud

Head of Communication

+33 6 14 06 45 92

media@maat-pharma.com