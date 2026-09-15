

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday said Prime Big Deal Days returns October 6-7, offering prime members 48 hours of exclusive savings across categories including toys, fashion, beauty, technology, kitchen and home.



The event will feature new product drops three times a day, with more than one million items expected to be offered at their lowest prices of the year so far.



The featured deals include discounts of up to 45% on fall apparel and shoes, up to 35% on bedding and home décor, and up to 30% on game day gear. Halloween costumes start at $5.



The e-commerce giant said customers can begin shopping early deals from September 15, including discounts of up to 40% on Amazon Essentials and Amazon Basics products, up to 45% off select Amazon devices and bundles, and up to 70% off select Blink bundles.



Amazon is also offering promotions across Kindle Unlimited, Audible, Amazon Music, Amazon Haul and Amazon Autos, among others. Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free, while eligible customers buying or leasing an eligible new vehicle through Amazon Autos can receive a $1,500 Amazon Gift Card. Other promotions include four months of Audible for $0.99 per month and $20 off Grubhub orders of $30 or more with a coupon code.



For shopping during the event, Amazon said its Alexa for Shopping service can help customers track deals, check price history, monitor saved items and receive alerts for new product releases.



Amazon.com shares closed down 1.26% on Monday at $253.54.



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