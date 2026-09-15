Tele2 AB: Tele2 appoints Vahdat Zehtab as EVP Chief Commercial Officer

Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) announces that Vahdat Zehtab has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, joining the Group Leadership Team. He will take up the role no later than 1 June 2027.

"Vahdat is a highly respected team builder with sharp commercial instincts, and he is the right person to further develop our operational capabilities and strengthen our execution power. The direction of our consumer business remains, with a focus on even stronger customer loyalty, profitable growth and a fast-moving organization", says Nicholas Högberg, President and CEO of Tele2.

Vahdat Zehtab has worked in the telecom industry since 2008 and has held senior commercial positions both in Sweden and internationally. From 2018 to 2023, he served as Head of B2C Mobile at Telia, responsible for the Swedish consumer mobile business, and prior to that as Commercial Director overseeing commercial strategy across several European and Asian markets. He has also served as B2C Director at Ncell in Nepal. He has been CEO of Telness since 2023. Vahdat Zehtab holds a Master's degree in Entrepreneurship and a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Chalmers University of Technology.

For more information, please contant:

Joel Hedin, Senior Communications Manager, phone: +46 70 243 26 12

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +46 701 66 33 10