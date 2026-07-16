

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Tele2 AB (TEL2-B.ST) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK1.213 billion, or SEK1.74 per share. This compares with SEK1.196 billion, or SEK1.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to SEK7.392 billion from SEK7.256 billion last year.



Tele2 AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.213 Bln. vs. SEK1.196 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.74 vs. SEK1.72 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.392 Bln vs. SEK7.256 Bln last year.



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