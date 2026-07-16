Tele2 AB: Tele2 reports second quarter 2026 results - continued solid growth

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) today announces its consolidated results for the second quarter 2026, including solid underlying EBITDAaL growth of 4% despite tougher comparables, driven by end-user service revenue growth and continued sharp cost control across all operations.

Highlights

End-user service revenue of SEK 5.6 billion increased by 2% organically compared to Q2 2025 driven by growth across all operations.

Total revenue of SEK 7.4 billion increased by 2% organically compared to Q2 2025.

Underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 3.0 billion increased by 4% organically compared to Q2 2025 driven by end-user service revenue growth and continued sharp cost control across all operations.

Q2 2026 profit after financial items (EBT) of SEK 1.5 (1.5) billion.

Net profit from total operations of SEK 1.2 (1.2) billion and earnings per share of SEK 1.75 (1.72) in Q2 2026.

Equity free cash flow of SEK 1.5 (1.6) billion in Q2 2026. Over the last twelve months, SEK 6.2 billion has been generated, equivalent to SEK 8.94 (8.02) per share.

Full year 2026 guidance reiterated.

Nicholas Högberg appointed President and CEO of Tele2, effective 1 July 2026.

Partnership with Scaleway for a European sovereign cloud and AI offering in Sweden.

Tele2 secures new spectrum to strengthen connectivity throughout Lithuania.

Tele2 named one of the world's most sustainable companies by Time Magazine, including being the most sustainable telco in the Nordics.

Comment from Nicholas Högberg, President and Group CEO of Tele2

"Adding our solid Q2 numbers to the books and closing the first half of the year, we conclude that we are well on track to reach our full year guidance. However, the second half of the year brings tough comparables, and external uncertainties remain."

"The next phase is not about a new direction. Our focus is to further improve customer loyalty, drive sustainable growth, and make Tele2 even leaner and faster while maintaining strict cost discipline. In a market defined by fierce competition, the details decide who wins."

Teleconference and webcast

Tele2 will host a teleconference and webcast with presentation at 08:30 CEST (07:30 BST, 02:30 EDT) on Thursday 16 July 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

Registration for the webcast and a separate registration for the teleconference will be available at www.tele2.com.

For the teleconference, please note that dial-in numbers and unique PIN codes (or a 'call-me' facility) will be provided when you register at www.tele2.com. To make sure you are connected in time for the teleconference, please register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:

Elsa Ankarcrona, Senior Communications Manager, Phone: +46 707 55 33 14

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10

This information is such that Tele2 AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 CEST on 16 July 2026 through the agency of the contact person set out above.

About Tele2

Tele2 is a Nordic and Baltic telecom operator built on a strong challenger culture. Since 1993, Tele2 has challenged established norms in the telecom industry by making connectivity simpler, smarter and more cost efficient for customers. Tele2 provides mobile, fixed connectivity, TV and streaming services, as well as IoT solutions, to consumers and businesses across the Nordic and Baltic region. Tele2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 29.9 billion. For the latest news and definitions of measures, visit tele2.com.