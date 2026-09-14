Orchid Island Capital, Inc.: Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2026 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

September 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2026

Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 14, 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid October 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of September 30, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on October 14, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of September 14, 2026, the Company had 197,407,315 shares of common stock outstanding. As of August 31, 2026, the Company had 198,407,315 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 199,603,438 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jun-26 - Aug-26 Aug-26 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in September) in September) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 - 310,053 - 268,632 2.41 - 86.64 3.00 - 3.52 - 64 288 6.1 - 7.3 - - 8,196 - (8,337 - 30yr 3.5 36,279 32,370 0.29 - 89.23 3.50 - 4.30 - 83 257 16.1 - 12.7 - 971 (987 - 30yr 4.0 46,672 43,290 0.39 - 92.75 4.00 - 4.77 - 87 268 9.8 - 8.5 - 1,166 (1,200 - 30yr 4.5 430,295 407,161 3.65 - 94.62 4.50 - 5.46 - 32 323 4.6 - 6.2 - 9,708 (10,522 - 30yr 5.0 2,142,609 2,077,919 18.63 - 96.98 5.00 - 6.00 - 15 341 4.4 - 4.5 - 45,924 (51,221 - 30yr 5.5 3,975,481 3,965,569 35.55 - 99.75 5.50 - 6.45 - 15 341 5.6 - 6.2 - 74,189 (85,799 - 30yr 6.0 2,984,967 3,042,213 27.27 - 101.92 6.00 - 6.92 - 20 334 9.3 - 10.6 - 42,934 (52,877 - 30yr 6.5 1,207,899 1,254,814 11.25 - 103.88 6.50 - 7.39 - 22 332 18.4 - 20.8 - 13,254 (17,168 - 30yr 7.0 48,305 50,890 0.46 - 105.35 7.00 - 7.91 - 33 320 6.2 - 28.9 - 565 (687 - Total Pass-Through RMBS 11,182,560 11,142,858 99.90 - 99.64 5.53 - 6.46 - 20 335 7.8 - 8.9 - 196,907 (228,798 - Total Structured RMBS 79,795 11,596 0.10 - 14.53 3.40 - 4.59 - 141 202 3.4 - 7.3 - (30 - 23 Total Mortgage Assets - 11,262,355 - 11,154,454 100.00 - 5.52 - 6.45 - 21 334 7.7 - 8.9 - - 196,877 - (228,775 -

Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures - (390,000 - Jan-27 - (1,609 - - 1,609 10-Year Treasury Future(2) (358,600 - Aug-33 (11,208 - 10,816 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3) (60,000 - May-36 (2,541 - 2,438 ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 - Sep-31 (172 - 168 Swaps (8,114,200 - Apr-31 (164,719 - 159,233 Swaptions (1,000,000 - Dec-31 (5,815 - 5,903 TBA Short (344,900 - Sep-26 (7,156 - 8,291 Hedge Total - (10,277,700 - - (193,220 - - 188,458 Rate Shock Grand Total - 3,657 - (40,317 -

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.66 at August 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $386.1 million. (3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.42 at August 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $65.7 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of August 31, 2026 Fannie Mae - 5,815,095 52.1 - Freddie Mac 5,339,359 47.9 - Total Mortgage Assets - 11,154,454 100.0 -

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of August 31, 2026 Non-Whole Pool Assets - 441,316 4.0 - Whole Pool Assets 10,713,138 96.0 - Total Mortgage Assets - 11,154,454 100.0 -

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of August 31, 2026 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity StoneX Financial Inc. - 484,749 4.5 - 3.79 - 20 9/23/2026 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 471,155 4.4 - 3.77 - 16 9/21/2026 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 468,629 4.4 - 3.76 - 3 9/10/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 461,948 4.3 - 3.73 - 3 9/4/2026 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 458,821 4.3 - 3.77 - 18 9/21/2026 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 456,508 4.3 - 3.76 - 28 9/28/2026 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 439,145 4.1 - 3.76 - 3 9/3/2026 South Street Securities, LLC 435,275 4.1 - 3.76 - 20 11/13/2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia 434,728 4.1 - 3.76 - 7 9/17/2026 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 410,786 3.8 - 3.78 - 8 9/8/2026 DV Securities, LLC Repo 403,125 3.8 - 3.77 - 9 9/17/2026 Banco Santander SA 402,148 3.8 - 3.85 - 43 10/13/2026 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 399,315 3.7 - 3.80 - 20 9/23/2026 Clear Street LLC 395,150 3.7 - 3.76 - 17 9/17/2026 Goldman, Sachs & Co 381,512 3.6 - 3.77 - 3 9/3/2026 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 381,664 3.6 - 3.79 - 24 9/24/2026 ING Financial Markets LLC 348,001 3.3 - 3.76 - 14 9/14/2026 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 339,728 3.2 - 3.79 - 4 9/25/2026 TD Securities (USA) LLC 319,857 3.0 - 3.76 - 8 9/8/2026 Bank of Montreal 311,693 2.9 - 3.78 - 4 9/4/2026 Brean Capital, LLC 289,180 2.7 - 3.77 - 17 9/17/2026 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 286,065 2.7 - 3.77 - 21 9/21/2026 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 277,178 2.6 - 3.78 - 27 9/28/2026 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 260,880 2.4 - 3.77 - 6 9/17/2026 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 253,685 2.4 - 3.79 - 30 9/30/2026 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 233,252 2.2 - 3.78 - 17 9/17/2026 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 204,675 1.9 - 3.75 - 14 9/14/2026 Natixis, New York Branch 183,052 1.7 - 3.77 - 17 9/17/2026 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 176,064 1.6 - 3.79 - 1 9/1/2026 BNP Paribas Securities Corp. 154,574 1.4 - 3.76 - 4 9/4/2026 Mesirow Financial, Inc. 129,989 1.2 - 3.76 - 17 9/17/2026 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 29,633 0.3 - 3.76 - 10 9/10/2026 Canyon Partners, LLC 22,823 0.2 - 3.73 - 14 9/14/2026 Total Borrowings - 10,704,987 100.0 - 3.77 - 14 11/13/2026

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400