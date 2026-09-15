JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR) (OTCPK: JZRIF) (the "Company" or "JZR") is pleased to provide an operational update on the Vila Nova Gold Project (the "Project") located in Amapá State, Brazil, following the Company's assumption of operatorship on May 28, 2026.

Since assuming operatorship, JZR has been focused on transitioning the Project into a stable and consistently operating processing operation. This transition has involved several important steps, including securing a mining contractor, mobilizing the necessary equipment to site, recruiting and training plant operators, and assembling an operating team capable of managing the Project.

Mining Contractor Mobilized and Operations Established

Following the assumption of operatorship, the Company required time to identify and secure an appropriate mining contractor, finalize a contract and mobilize the contractor and its equipment to the Project site. RR Bueno, JZR's mining contractor, is now fully mobilized at site with its equipment and operators.

The mining fleet is supporting the operation by moving material from active mining areas to the processing plant, providing a consistent supply of material for processing.

In parallel, JZR has worked to recruit and hire qualified operators and build an experienced operating team for the processing plant. Establishing this team has been an important part of the transition as the Company has assumed responsibility for day-to-day plant operations.

In August, the Company established a regular operating schedule consisting of one eight-hour shift per day, Monday through Friday. During this initial operating period, the team encountered several equipment failures and operational issues. These issues were addressed by the Company's operating team, including repairs and the replacement of certain equipment components.

The Company believes the operation has now stabilized and is focused on the next phase of the ramp-up. JZR is evaluating opportunities to increase operating hours, improve plant efficiency and increase the amount of material that can be consistently processed.

11 Tonnes of Concentrate Shipped

JZR is also pleased to report that approximately 11 tonnes of concentrate has been shipped from the Vila Nova Project and is currently in transit to São Paulo, with expected arrival on September 17, 2026.

The shipment represents an important operational milestone as JZR continues to integrate the mining and processing operations and advance the Project toward more consistent processing of material.

Robert Klenk, Chief Executive Officer of JZR Gold, commented:

"We are excited and encouraged by the progress that has been made. With the mining contractor now fully mobilized, material moving to the plant, an operating team in place and approximately 11 tonnes of concentrate now on its way to São Paulo, our focus is shifting toward increasing operating hours and improving efficiency. We believe this provides an important foundation for moving Vila Nova toward more consistent and sustained production."

The Company's immediate priorities include increasing plant operating hours, improving plant reliability and efficiency, maintaining a consistent supply of material from the property, and continuing to optimize the overall processing operation.

JZR will continue to provide updates as the Company advances the Project and works toward establishing sustained production at Vila Nova.

About JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. is focused on advancing the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapá State, Brazil. The Company has assumed operatorship of the Project and is focused on establishing reliable processing operations utilizing the existing permitted processing facility and associated infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

JZR Gold Inc.

E: rob@jzrgold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives for the Vila Nova Gold Project, increasing operating hours of the processing facility, statements regarding the Company's plans to improving efficiency, achieving consistent and sustained production, and the Company's expectations regarding the future performance of the Project. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. JZR Gold undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.