Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rauni Malhi as a director of the Company effective September 15, 2026.

Appointment of Rauni Malhi as a Director

Mrs. Malhi is a Delta, British Columbia-based paralegal and is currently employed at Delta Law Office. She has served on the board of directors of several TSX Venture Exchange listed issuers including establishing Cairo Resources as a CPC, which was rebranded to Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD).

Mr. Michael Kelly resigned as a director of the Company effective September 7, 2026. The Company is thankful for the many contributions of Mr. Kelly and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company's board of directors will now consist of: Kulwant Malhi (Chairman), Paul Teniere (President), Jeff Swinoga, Peter Espig (Senior Advisor) and Rauni Malhi. The Company's management team will consist of: Andrew Elinesky as CEO, Harry Nijjar as CFO, Jean Lafleur as Senior Advisor, Marc Ducharme, P. Geo as VP Exploration and Louis Martin, P. Geo as Technical Advisor and Exploration Manager.

The Company's board of directors has reconstituted the Company's audit committee to now include Messrs. Jeff Swinoga (Chairman), Peter Espig and Kulwant Malhi.

The Company also announces that it has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to Mrs. Malhi under the Company's stock option plan, exercisable at $0.40 per share until September 15, 2031, with 250,000 options vesting immediately and 250,000 vesting six months from the date of grant. The grant is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project includes a total of 481 claims and 1 mining lease (200.7 km2 in size) and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill. The PEA referenced herein for the Swanson Gold Project is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "proposed", "scheduled", and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the appointment of Rauni Malhi as a director and the anticipated composition of the Company's board of directors and management team; the reconstitution and composition of the Company's audit committee; and the grant of incentive stock options described herein, including the vesting of those options and acceptance of the grant by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that: the individuals named will continue to serve in the positions described; the Canadian Securities Exchange will accept the option grant on the terms described; the Company's stock option plan will remain in effect in accordance with its terms; and no material adverse change will occur in the affairs of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, that: the Canadian Securities Exchange may not accept the option grant, or may accept it only on different terms; directors or officers may resign or their engagement may be terminated; the options may not vest, or may expire unexercised; changes in capital market conditions; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management on that date. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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