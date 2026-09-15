Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the 'REIT' or 'Vital Infrastructure') announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of September 2026, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2026.

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at June 30, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 104 income-producing properties totaling 11.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

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