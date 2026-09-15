DISA Uranium Corporation: DISA Uranium Expands Uranium Remediation Recycling and Conventional Resource Base Through Strategic Transaction with Premier American Uranium

The Transaction expands DISA Uranium's abandoned uranium mine and conventional uranium portfolio in the western United States and represents the next step in the Company's strategy to consolidate domestic uranium assets around its differentiated recycling, recovery and processing platform.

CASPER, Wyo., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DISA Uranium Corporation ("DISA Uranium" or the "Company"), an American company built to recover and produce domestic uranium and remediate the nation's legacy uranium sites, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR") (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) to acquire a portfolio of uranium projects in Colorado (the "Colorado Portfolio").

DISA Uranium will also make a US$5,000,000 strategic equity investment ("Equity Investment") in subscription receipts of PUR ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$0.75 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering Price") and will have the right to nominate one director to PUR's board of directors ("Board") upon closing (collectively, the "Transaction").

PUR is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio spanning five established uranium districts across the western United States. The Transaction establishes a strategic relationship between the companies and supports potential future collaboration across PUR's broader portfolio.

The Transaction represents the next step in DISA Uranium's strategy to consolidate complementary U.S. uranium assets and abandoned uranium mine ("AUM") waste using its proprietary High-Pressure Slurry Ablation technology ("HPSA").

DISA Uranium holds the only U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission license authorizing the remediation and recovery of abandoned uranium mine waste across multiple sites. The Colorado Portfolio complements the Company's conventional uranium assets in Utah, acquired from IsoEnergy Ltd. (see news release dated August 4, 2026), further expanding its potential uranium feedstock base and supporting its plans to develop new domestic uranium recovery and processing capacity.

Greyson Buckingham, Chief Executive Officer of DISA Uranium, commented, "We are excited to add another portfolio of AUM and exploration uranium assets to DISA Uranium's growing U.S. resource base. The Colorado Portfolio builds on the foundation established through our recent transaction with IsoEnergy and represents another step in our strategy to consolidate domestic uranium resources around our differentiated technology and future processing capabilities. Together, our AUM and conventional resource base provide multiple potential sources of uranium feedstock as we work to build a more secure domestic uranium supply chain. Our strategic equity investment and Board representation also establish a strong foundation for an ongoing partnership with PUR as we explore opportunities to collaborate across its broader U.S. portfolio."

Colin Healey, Chief Executive Officer of Premier American Uranium, commented, "We are excited to welcome DISA Uranium as a major strategic shareholder of PUR and look forward to welcoming Greyson Buckingham to our Board upon closing of the Transaction. This relationship extends beyond the sale of our non-core Colorado assets. We see meaningful opportunities to collaborate across our broader U.S. portfolio, including evaluating the potential application of DISA Uranium's HPSA technology and future regional processing infrastructure. DISA Uranium's investment strengthens our alignment while providing additional capital to advance PUR's core projects."

The Transaction: Expanding DISA Uranium's Resource Base

DISA Uranium has agreed to acquire PUR's Colorado portfolio of exploration and past-producing uranium assets in the historic Uravan Mineral Belt, comprising the Outlaw Mesa, Atkinson Mesa, Monogram Mesa and Slick Rock projects. The Colorado Portfolio encompasses approximately 20,000 acres across one of the most prolific uranium-vanadium producing districts in the United States and includes eight U.S. Department of Energy uranium and vanadium leases and 545 patented and unpatented lode mining claims, together with associated geological data, historical mine workings and infrastructure.

The portfolio also contains significant abandoned uranium mine waste, with an estimate of approximately 2 million tons of AUM material identified across the properties, providing a potential opportunity for DISA Uranium to apply its differentiated remediation and recovery capabilities alongside the conventional exploration and development potential of the assets. The DOE leases contain approximately 2.7 million pounds of historical uranium resources reported by the DOE and its predecessor agencies.1

The properties are located in the heart of Colorado's Uravan Mineral Belt, a district that has produced nearly 80 million pounds of U3O8 and more than 400 million pounds of V 2 O 5 since 1945.

The Transaction expands DISA Uranium's AUM and conventional uranium footprint in the western United States and complements the Company's Utah portfolio acquired from IsoEnergy, which includes the Tony M, Daneros and Rim mines and the Sage Plain and Flatiron projects. Together, the Utah and Colorado assets establish a growing portfolio of conventional uranium assets and potential remediation feedstock across established U.S. uranium districts.

Beyond the Colorado Portfolio acquisition, DISA Uranium's strategic Equity Investment in PUR creates long-term alignment between the companies and provides a platform to pursue additional opportunities across PUR's U.S. uranium portfolio, including the potential application of HPSA to support future regional processing capacity.

Transaction Terms

Under the Agreement, DISA Uranium has agreed to acquire the Colorado Portfolio from PUR in consideration for:

the issuance to PUR of US$2,000,000 worth of equity consisting of 25,413 common shares of DISA Uranium ("DISA Uranium Shares") on closing of the Transaction; and the issuance to PUR of warrants exercisable to acquire 25,413 DISA Uranium Shares at a price of US$118.05 per share, subject to the satisfaction of certain vesting conditions.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions as set forth in the Agreement, including, among other things, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the Department of Energy and completion of the Equity Investment, including the conversion of the Subscription Receipts in accordance with the terms thereof.

In connection with the Transaction, DISA Uranium will make a strategic equity investment in PUR, resulting in an approximately 8.7% ownership interest and providing additional capital to advance PUR's core portfolio. Subject to maintaining a specified ownership threshold, DISA Uranium will receive customary participation rights. Upon completion of the Transaction, Greyson Buckingham, Chief Executive Officer of DISA Uranium, will join PUR's Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the Equity Investment, DISA Uranium has agreed to acquire Subscription Receipts for aggregate proceeds of US$5,000,000. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to automatically receive, upon satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), one common share of PUR (a "PUR Share").

The Escrow Release Conditions include the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction. The proceeds of the Equity Investment will be held in escrow and not released to PUR until the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied or waived, as applicable. If the Escrow Release Conditions have not been satisfied or waived, as applicable, on or prior June 13, 2027, the aggregate Offering Price of the Subscription Receipts (plus any interest earned thereon) will be returned to DISA Uranium, and such Subscription Receipts will be automatically cancelled and be of no further force and effect.

About DISA Uranium

DISA Uranium Corporation (DISA Uranium) is redefining American uranium recovery and production. Headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, the veteran-led Company recovers uranium and vanadium from abandoned uranium mine (AUM) waste, remediates legacy sites left across the western United States, and applies its patented high-pressure slurry ablation technology (HPSA) to make conventional uranium production cleaner, more efficient, and more economic. DISA Uranium holds the only U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) license to treat and recover AUM waste across multiple sites - and with a growing conventional resource base behind it, the Company is building the domestic capacity to turn American waste and American ore into American fuel. Our mission is simple: restore the past while powering the future and rebuild a secure domestic uranium supply chain.

About Premier American Uranium

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company's extensive land position spans five of the nation's top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico's Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming's Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "estimates," "may," "likely," "could," "should", "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Transaction, including statements with respect to the completion of the Transaction, the Equity Investment and the timing thereof; the anticipated benefits of the Transaction for the Company and shareholders of the Company; the expected receipt of regulatory and other approvals relating to the Transaction and the Equity Investment; the future prospects of the Company, including planned regional processing capacity; the potential recovery, remediation and processing opportunities associated with the Colorado Portfolio, including the potential application of HPSA technology and the expected uranium feedstock potential of the acquired assets; the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions; the expected proceeds of the Equity Investment and the anticipated use thereof; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the inability of the Company and PUR to complete the Transaction and the Equity Investment; a material adverse change in the timing of and the terms and conditions upon which the Transaction and the Equity Investment are completed; the inability to satisfy or waive all conditions to completion of the Transaction and the Equity Investment; the failure to obtain regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction and the Equity Investment; the inability to realize the benefits anticipated from the Transaction and the timing to realize such benefits; changes to the Company's and/or PUR's current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of the Company's business; negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing; uncertainty of additional financing; reliance on key management and other personnel; the hiring and retention of key employees, availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena; other environmental risks; changes in laws and regulations; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; supply chain constraints, the need to effectively manage third-party suppliers demand, supply and pricing for uranium; other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, and general economic and political conditions in jurisdictions where the Company conducts business.

If any of these risks materialize or the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Company's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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1 These historical estimates are not current mineral resource estimates and should not be treated as such.

SOURCE DISA Uranium Corporation