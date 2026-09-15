ESGold Corp: ESGold Completes Expanded ANT Survey and 3D Geological Model, Defining a Broader Mineralizing-System Framework and New Exploration Opportunities at Montauban

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) (the "Company" or "ESGold") is pleased to announce the completion of its expanded Phase 2 Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT-2") survey and an updated property-scale three-dimensional ("3D") geological model for the Company's Montauban Project, located approximately 120 kilometres west of Québec City, Québec.

ANT-2 substantially expands geophysical coverage northward from the original ANT-1 survey area and is now integrated with ESGold's historical drilling, lithology, structural interpretation, assay data, regional mapping, and multi-element geochemistry. Developed by Geomatic World Inc. using Leapfrog Geo and incorporating ANT interpretations completed by CAUR Technologies Inc., the updated model establishes a broader property-scale framework for geological interpretation and exploration targeting.

Highlights

The integrated 3D model significantly expands ESGold's exploration framework beyond the historic mine area, tracing favourable geological units toward the east and southeast while identifying deeper structural corridors and new exploration opportunities laterally and at depth.

The southern and eastern corridors have emerged as priority exploration areas where favourable lithology, structural architecture, geochemical pathfinders and supporting geophysical features converge.

ANT-2 used 200 three-component geophone stations to substantially expand geophysical coverage northward from the original ANT-1 survey area, with the resulting model providing useful geological constraint from approximately 86 metres to about 1.2 kilometres below surface.

The integrated geological interpretation now covers approximately 70 km² across the Montauban Project.

The consolidated geological database contains 1,637 drillholes, including 90 additional historical holes recently incorporated into the model, together with 1,707 regional multi-element ICP samples, while the northern ANT-2 area remains comparatively under-tested.





Expanded ANT-2 Survey

CAUR Technologies Inc. completed the expanded ANT-2 survey across the northern portion of the Montauban Project. The campaign deployed 200 three-component geophone stations at an average spacing of approximately 400 to 600 metres. The stations continuously recorded ambient seismic noise for 32 days between March 19 and April 19, 2026. ANT is a fully passive geophysical method requiring no active seismic source; the resulting data was used to generate a three-dimensional shear-wave velocity model evaluated across 1,251 grid nodes.



Figure 1: Expanded Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) Survey Coverage at the Montauban Project. The original ANT-1 survey area is shown in blue hatching, while the completed ANT-2 survey substantially expands geophysical coverage northward across the broader Montauban property. Black triangles identify 90 additional historical drill holes incorporated into the updated geological model.

The ANT-2 model provides useful geological constraint from approximately 86 metres to about 1.2 kilometres below surface. The interpretation identifies broad near-horizontal low-velocity layers and narrower near-vertical low-velocity corridors trending approximately 020°. These features have been integrated into the property-scale 3D geological model to support structural interpretation and exploration targeting.

Property-Scale Exploration Targeting

The updated model integrates the expanded ANT interpretation with 1,637 drillholes, 1,707 regional multi-element ICP samples, lithology, historical assays, structural interpretation and regional mapping. The integrated interpretation of the model supports the concept of Montauban being a gold and silver rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system where structural controls have strongly influenced the current mineralized geometry.

Geological Interpretation and Exploration Implications

The integrated model provides ESGold with a significantly broader view of Montauban, allowing the Company to evaluate the project as a larger mineralizing system rather than simply a series of historically mined lenses. The known Au-Ag-rich VMS mineralization occurs within a structurally complex environment where folding, faulting and deformation may have displaced, repeated or stacked favourable geological units and mineralized horizons.

ANT identifies two important geological features:

broad near-horizontal low-velocity layers that may help define major lithological packages; and

near-vertical corridors trending approximately 020° that provide a framework for evaluating deeper structural controls and potential extensions of the broader geological system.





These ANT features are not interpreted as mineralization on their own. Their exploration significance increases substantially where they coincide with favourable geology, known mineralized trends, historical drilling and Zn, Cu, Ba and Ag geochemical pathfinders.

The updated model has highlighted several areas of particular exploration interest:

South: favourable geological units and modeled mineralized shells can now be evaluated beyond the historic workings.

East and southeast: geological units associated with known Montauban mineralization can be traced into less-explored areas, where structural trends and geochemical responses provide compelling vectors for follow-up.

North: the expanded ANT-2 area represents a large, comparatively under-tested exploration domain where additional integration of historical drilling, geophysics and geochemistry may generate further targets.





Importantly, the combination of favourable lithology, deep structural corridors, geochemical pathfinders and supporting geophysical responses provides ESGold with a growing pipeline of testable exploration opportunities extending both laterally and at depth. While the model does not demonstrate continuity of mineralization into these areas, it materially strengthens the Company's ability to identify where additional mineralized zones may occur within the broader Montauban system.

"Completing ANT-2 and integrating it with our historical drilling, geochemistry and geological data gives us a much stronger framework for how we evaluate the broader Montauban property," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ESGold. "We now have a property-scale model that allows us to systematically rank opportunities and make more informed decisions about where we deploy exploration capital. With drilling already underway around the historic mine area, this work provides the foundation to expand our exploration focus across a much larger portion of the property."

"For the first time, we have a three-dimensional framework that allows us to follow the geological units associated with the known mineralization farther to the east while simultaneously tracing the deeper fault and structural system beneath Montauban. This is particularly important because deformation may have displaced, folded or repeated favourable horizons, creating exploration opportunities that would not necessarily be apparent from the historical surface geology and shallow drilling alone. The geological significance of this work is that Montauban can now be evaluated as a three-dimensional mineralizing system rather than simply as a collection of historical workings and individual mineralized lenses," said André Gauthier, Geological Engineer and Director of ESGold. "In a deformed Au-Ag-rich VMS environment, the key exploration question is not simply whether a geophysical anomaly exists, but whether favourable lithology, structural architecture, geochemical vectors and geophysical observations converge in the same volume of rock. The integrated model gives us a much stronger basis to test for extensions, repetitions and potentially additional mineralized lenses beyond the historically explored footprint. These are exploration hypotheses that now need to be validated systematically through mapping, geochemistry and drilling."



Figure 2: Updated Montauban 3D geological model showing interpreted structural features derived from integrated geological, geochemical and ANT datasets.

Framework for 2027 Exploration Planning

The integrated 3D model is expected to serve as the technical foundation for ESGold's next phase of exploration planning across the Montauban property. The Company expects follow-up work to proceed through a disciplined process of database validation, target ranking and targeted drilling and a summary of these steps is set out below:

Phase 1 - Database Validation and Target Refinement

ESGold intends to complete a formal audit and validation of the historical drillhole database while continuing to refine lithological and structural interpretations, integrate additional geochemical and geophysical information, improve the positioning of historical underground workings and maintain the 3D model as a version-controlled exploration platform.

Phase 2 - Property-Scale Target Ranking

Exploration targets will be ranked according to the coincidence of independent geological criteria, with priority given to areas where favourable stratigraphic/lithological position, structural architecture, Zn-Cu ± Ba-Ag geochemical responses and supporting geophysical observations occur together. Particular attention will be given to possible structural repetitions, folded or displaced favourable units, and stacked target geometries that could explain mineralization outside the historical mine footprint. This approach progressively reduces geological uncertainty before capital is committed to drilling.

Phase 3 - Targeted Drilling

Following target validation and ranking, ESGold intends to develop a targeted drilling program to test the highest-priority geological hypotheses generated from the integrated model. Initial drilling would focus on targets supported by multiple datasets, including selected opportunities within the southern and eastern corridors. Selected conceptual targets within the northern ANT-2 area may subsequently be evaluated where the combined geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical interpretation justifies drill testing. Results would be incorporated back into the 3D model to refine subsequent targeting.

A Dynamic Exploration Platform

Geomatic World Inc. completed the data integration, geological interpretation and 3D modelling, while CAUR Technologies Inc. completed the ANT survey and interpretation that provided the expanded geophysical framework. The resulting model functions as a dynamic exploration platform. As additional drilling, geological mapping, structural measurements, assay datasets and geochemical results become available, ESGold can update the model and reassess the relative priority of exploration targets.

Technical Disclosure

The 3D geological model described in this news release is an interpretive geological and exploration tool. It is not a mineral resource estimate, and the geological, geochemical or geophysical targets discussed in this release should not be interpreted as demonstrating the presence, grade, tonnage or continuity of mineralization. In particular, direct continuity of the known high-grade mineralized bodies into the northern ANT-2 area has not been demonstrated. Any future mineral resource-related application of the model will require appropriate database validation, geological and estimation domains, sufficient drilling and sampling, QA/QC procedures and independent technical review in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

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For further information on the Company please contact:

Email: ir@esgold.com or info@esgold.com or gordon@esgold.com

Phone: 604-885-1348 or 1-888-370-1059 or 250-217-2321

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ESGold Corp.



Gordon Robb



Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the ANT survey, the 3D model, and current and future exploration activities and potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: a possible drill program and results therefrom and exploration activities at the Montauban Project, the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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