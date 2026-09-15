Integrates Everkind's AI-Powered Mental Wellness into Bien-Etre's Longevity Ecosystem Across Corporate, Clinical, and Consumer Channels in the United Arab Emirates

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (FSE: CG30) (the "Company"), a wellness platform built for emotional self-care, and Bien-Etre Ltd. ("Bien-Etre"), a personalized longevity and diagnostics company, today announced the signing of an exclusive reseller agreement (the "Agreement"), executed on September 15, 2026 and effective as of September 15, 2026. Under the terms of the agreement, Bien-Etre will serve as Everkind's exclusive reseller in the United Arab Emirates, extending access to Everkind's platform across its growing network of corporate clients, clinics, and direct-to-consumer channels throughout the region.

The six month exclusive arrangement reflects a shared belief that genuine longevity requires more than physical optimization - it demands sustained mental and emotional wellness as a daily practice. Bien-Etre, whose offerings include NAD⁺ intracellular testing and personalized skincare and supplementation protocols, views mental wellness engagement as a key pillar of healthspan extension. Everkind provides guided journaling, personalized meditation, and acts as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user over time, providing precisely the kind of continuous, low-barrier emotional support that complements Bien-Etre's biological and scientific approach to aging well.

The Agreement was executed between arm's length parties. Under the terms of the agreement, Bien-Etre will act as Everkind's exclusive distributor in the UAE for an initial six-month term, purchasing platform access at standard wholesale rates with no upfront cash payments, minimum performance commitments, or share issuances by either party. The Agreement automatically renews for successive six-month periods unless either party provides the required non-renewal notice, and may be terminated prior to expiry under standard commercial provisions, including for uncured material breach or non-payment.

Bien-Etre will offer Everkind both as an integrated complement to its longevity testing and supplementation products and as a standalone mental wellness solution for individuals seeking to prioritize their emotional and psychological health. The arrangement positions Everkind across Bien-Etre's full UAE channel footprint - spanning corporate wellness programs, clinical settings, and individual consumers - bringing AI-powered mental wellness to audiences at the intersection of performance, longevity, and self-optimization.

"Mental wellness is not separate from longevity, it is foundational to it. We're proud to partner with Bien-Etre, an organization that understands that living longer and living better requires caring for the mind with the same rigour and personalization we bring to caring for the body. This collaboration will give Bien-Etre's clients across the UAE access to the daily mental wellness support they need to truly thrive."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

"At Bien-Etre, we've always believed that longevity is personal - shaped by biology, environment, and choices. Everkind's platform is a natural extension of that philosophy. By combining our science-backed diagnostics and supplementation with Everkind's AI-driven mental wellness tools, we're offering our clients something genuinely whole: a path to longer, healthier, and more emotionally resilient lives. With so many residents away from family, having a resource at hand to record your thoughts and to support you is vital so that one does not feel alone. We're excited to bring Everkind to our corporate partners, clinic networks, and the individuals across the UAE who trust us with their well-being."

- Aly Rahimtoola, Founder, Bien-Etre

The Agreement builds on Everkind's broader strategy of embedding its platform within established wellness and care ecosystems globally. The Bien-Etre agreement marks a significant step in Everkind's international expansion into the Middle East, with the UAE serving as the initial market of focus.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional wellness company making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered journaling and personalized meditations, acting as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user, grounded in evidence-based practices and built for daily habit formation. Private, non-clinical, and designed for real life. Learn more at www.everkind.com.

About Bien-Etre

Bien-Etre is a personalized longevity and wellness company operating in the United Arab Emirates. Grounded in the philosophy of "Beyond Average," Bien-Etre combines advanced diagnostics - including NAD⁺ intracellular testing and personalised skincare - and supplementation protocols to help individuals measure, understand, and optimize their biology. Bien-Etre is redefining longevity as something measurable, personal, and human - a movement from anti-ageing toward pro-living. Learn more at www.bien-etre.ai.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, the distribution of the Company's platform through Bien-Etre's channels in the UAE, the potential enrollment of users and the wholesale fees that may result, the renewal of the Agreement. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including assumptions regarding demand for the Company's platform in the UAE, Bien-Etre's ability to market and distribute the platform, the absence of regulatory or licensing impediments in the UAE, and the continued performance by the parties of their obligations under the Agreement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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