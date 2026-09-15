Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) announced today it secured a bundled well construction and completions contract from Eni for the Cronos ultra-deepwater development in Block 6 of the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone. The award strengthens Halliburton's offshore portfolio in the Eastern Mediterranean and expands the company's role in the region's strategic natural gas development.

Under the contract, Halliburton will deliver integrated drilling, well construction, automation, and completions services for exploration and development wells. The bundled scope reduces operational interfaces, improves execution certainty, and supports efficient delivery for a multi-year ultra-deepwater development.

"The Cronos award builds on Halliburton's longstanding relationship with Eni and highlights the company's ability to deliver integrated offshore solutions for complex deepwater developments," said Jean-Marc Lopez, senior vice presidentEurope, Eurasia, and Sub-Saharan AfricaHalliburton. "The award strengthens Halliburton's position in the Eastern Mediterranean, one of the industry's most active emerging offshore gas regions. The company expects its integrated delivery model to support future development as operators prioritize efficiency, performance, and long-term value."

The scope includes drilling fluids, directional drilling, LOGIXautomation and remote operations, cementing, surface well testing and coiled tubing. Halliburton will support the efforts through its established infrastructure and regional capabilities in Cyprus, which provide logistical advantages and help ensure reliable execution throughout the campaign.

The Cronos project establishes a platform for future deepwater development in the Eastern Mediterranean. Halliburton expects to apply this integrated delivery model to additional offshore campaigns as operators seek efficiency, reliable performance, and long-term value in increasingly complex offshore environments.

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