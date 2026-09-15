Braverman to join global climate and technology leaders in discussions exploring ocean-climate solutions and the role of AI and innovation in accelerating the clean energy transition

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a pioneering onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Inna Braverman will participate in two high-level panel discussions during Climate Week NYC on September 22, 2026, bringing Eco Wave Power's perspective to conversations at the intersection of ocean innovation, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and climate action.

The appearances come as rapidly growing electricity demand from artificial intelligence, data centers and digital infrastructure is placing increasing pressure on global power systems and reinforcing the need to develop new sources of scalable, reliable renewable energy. Eco Wave Power believes that wave energy-generated close to coastal cities and infrastructure-can become an important part of the evolving global energy mix.

Ocean Visions Climate Week NYC 2026

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Braverman will participate in Ocean Visions' "The State of Ocean-Climate Action in a World of Accelerating Change" event, which will bring together leaders from science, policy, technology and climate innovation to examine the accelerating challenges at the ocean-climate nexus and the solutions needed to respond at greater pace and scale.

Date: September 22, 2026

Location: New York City Bar Association, 42 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036

Panel Time: 10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. ET

Braverman will participate alongside Fonger Ypma, Ph.D., Arctic Reflections; Antonius Gagern, Ph.D., Carbon to Sea; Na'im Merchant, Carbon Removal Canada; and Alasdair Harris, Ph.D., Ocean Resilience and Climate Alliance (ORCA).

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The broader Ocean Visions program will examine efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, remove legacy CO2 pollution, restore critical ocean systems and build greater global capacity for ocean-climate action. Ocean Visions describes the September 22 program as addressing some of the most challenging issues at the ocean-climate nexus while highlighting emerging ocean-based approaches.

Learn more about the Ocean Visions Climate Week NYC event

WIN Lounge @ Climate Week New York 2026

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Later that day, Braverman will participate in the "AI + Sustainability: Data Powering Climate Solutions" panel at the WIN Lounge @ Climate Week New York 2026 alongside UNGA 81.

Date: September 22, 2026

Location: Polsinelli, 600 Third Avenue, 42nd Floor, New York, NY 10016

Panel Time: 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. ET

The discussion will explore how artificial intelligence, data and emerging technologies can accelerate climate action, enable smarter infrastructure and help create scalable solutions for a more sustainable future.

Braverman will be joined by Shaheen Verjee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Women's World Banking, with the discussion moderated by Charise Beckett, Founder & Principal Consultant at P.O.I.S.E. Consulting.

The WIN Lounge brings together leaders across AI, sustainability, investment, technology and policy during Climate Week New York alongside the 81st United Nations General Assembly. WIN describes its September 22 program as bringing together influential voices from business, policy, finance, science, technology and other sectors to explore how leadership and cross-sector collaboration can accelerate climate action.

Learn more about WIN Lounge @ Climate Week New York 2026

"Climate Week NYC is an important platform for bringing together the technologies, ideas and partnerships needed to accelerate the global energy transition," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. "The ocean represents one of the world's largest untapped renewable energy resources, and at the same time, the rapid growth of AI and digital infrastructure is creating unprecedented demand for new sources of electricity. I look forward to participating in both discussions and sharing our perspective on how innovation-from ocean energy to AI-can help build a cleaner, more resilient energy future."

Eco Wave Power has developed a patented onshore wave energy technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity through systems installed on existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties and piers. The Company operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station and has deployed its technology at the Port of Los Angeles, while advancing projects in additional markets globally.

Eco Wave Power has also been expanding its engagement with the AI ecosystem. The Company's technology was featured during NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at NVIDIA GTC as part of a Digital Twin model showcasing renewable energy infrastructure, while Eco Wave Power USA's AI-focused subsidiary has joined the NVIDIA Inception program.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, India and additional markets. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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