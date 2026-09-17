Company to represent Israeli climate innovation in meetings with U.S. investors, sustainability leaders and potential strategic partners

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a pioneering onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Inna Braverman will participate in the Israel U.S. Climate Meetings Cafe, an invite-only event hosted by the Israel Economic Mission and the Israel Export Institute on September 23, 2026, during Climate Week NYC.





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The event will bring together leading Israeli climate technology companies with climate-focused investors, sustainability leaders and potential strategic partners for a series of dedicated one-on-one meetings, followed by an evening networking reception.

Eco Wave Power will participate alongside Israeli climate technology companies including enSights, Nostromo Energy, NanoTherma, Boson Energy, H2Pro, Prisma Photonics, evPower.ai, BlueGreen Water Technologies, Groundwork BioAg and Helios.

Event Details

Event: Israel U.S. Climate Meetings Cafe

Date: September 23, 2026

Location: Please register to see the exact location of this event

One-on-One Meetings: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

Networking Reception: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET

The event is designed to facilitate focused discussions between participating Israeli companies and U.S. investors, corporations and sustainability leaders seeking innovative technologies and partnerships capable of addressing global energy and climate challenges.

According to the organizers, previous editions held during Climate Week have featured participation from leading organizations including Con Edison, JPMorgan, Arca Continental Ventures, Volo Earth Ventures, Google, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and SOSV, among others.

"Climate Week NYC provides an important platform for connecting breakthrough climate technologies with the investors, corporations and strategic partners that can help bring them to scale," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. "We are proud to participate in this initiative of the Israel Economic Mission and the Israel Export Institute, alongside an impressive group of Israeli climate technology companies, and to represent the growing potential of wave energy within the global renewable energy landscape."

"As electricity demand accelerates globally-particularly with the rapid expansion of AI, data centers and digital infrastructure-we believe there is an increasing need to expand the range of renewable energy technologies available to the market," Braverman continued. "The ocean represents one of the world's largest largely untapped renewable energy resources, and we look forward to discussing Eco Wave Power's commercialization progress, international expansion and vision for bringing wave energy into the future energy mix with investors and potential strategic partners during Climate Week NYC."

Eco Wave Power has developed a patented onshore wave energy technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity through systems installed on existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties and piers.

The Company developed and operates Israel's first and only grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, Eco Wave Power has deployed its first onshore wave energy pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy and AltaSea, while advancing additional projects and commercial opportunities internationally.

The September 23 investor meetings will follow Braverman's participation in two Climate Week NYC panels on September 22, further expanding Eco Wave Power's presence during the week.

Braverman will participate in Ocean Visions' "The State of Ocean-Climate Action in a World of Accelerating Change" event in New York, joining ocean and climate leaders for a discussion focused on the evolving ocean-climate landscape, the challenges facing the sector and opportunities to accelerate scalable ocean-climate solutions. https://oceanvisions.org/events/climate-week-nyc-2026/

Later that day, Braverman will participate in the WIN Lounge @ Climate Week New York 2026, alongside the 81st United Nations General Assembly, on the panel "AI + Sustainability: Data Powering Climate Solutions." The discussion will explore how artificial intelligence, data and emerging technologies can accelerate climate action, enable smarter infrastructure and support scalable sustainable solutions.

https://www.womeninspiringnetwork.com/climate-week-2026/

Together, the three appearances will provide Eco Wave Power with opportunities to engage across the ocean-climate, artificial intelligence, sustainability and investment communities during Climate Week NYC, reflecting the Company's broader strategy of combining renewable energy innovation with advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to support the evolving global energy landscape.

Eco Wave Power is also increasingly exploring the intersection between renewable energy and next-generation digital infrastructure. The Company's technology was featured during NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at NVIDIA GTC as part of a future-focused Digital Twin model showcasing renewable energy infrastructure, and Eco Wave Power USA's AI-focused subsidiary has joined the NVIDIA Inception program.

For additional information about the Israel U.S. Climate Meetings Cafe, please visit:

https://luma.com/e6rx17y5?tk=6UQ9FQ

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, India and additional markets. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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