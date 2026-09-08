Founder and CEO Inna Braverman to present Eco Wave Power's global expansion and growing role in powering next-generation AI infrastructure

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a pioneering onshore wave energy technology company, today announced its participation in the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City.





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Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, will deliver an investor presentation on Thursday, September 10, at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available for scheduled one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

During the presentation, Ms. Braverman is expected to discuss Eco Wave Power's recent operational progress, expanding international project pipeline, and strategy for scaling its patented onshore wave energy technology across key global markets.

The presentation will also address the growing need for new sources of renewable electricity as global power demand increases, driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, data centers and digital infrastructure. Eco Wave Power believes its technology, which generates electricity from ocean and sea waves using existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties and piers, can provide a scalable renewable energy solution close to coastal cities, ports and energy-intensive infrastructure.

Eco Wave Power has also been expanding its engagement with the AI ecosystem. The Company's technology was featured during NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at NVIDIA GTC as part of a Digital Twin model showcasing renewable energy infrastructure, while Eco Wave Power U.S.'s AI-focused arm has joined the NVIDIA Inception program.

"We are pleased to participate in the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference and meet with investors in New York," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. "This is an exciting period for Eco Wave Power as we continue advancing our commercialization strategy and expanding our presence in key global markets. At the same time, unprecedented growth in electricity demand from AI, data centers and other next-generation infrastructure is reinforcing the need for new, scalable sources of clean energy. We believe wave energy has an important role to play in that evolving energy landscape."

Conference Details

Conference: Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

Dates: September 9-10, 2026

Presentation: Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 2:35 p.m. ET

Presenter: Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

Watch Eco Wave Power's presentation online:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/aUaginU35PTsUt9aSGQScM/2dqWEaRRoBLSQxj5JEu5iK

Ms. Braverman will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings from 8:30 a.m. through 3:25 p.m. ET on September 10.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Eco Wave Power may book through the conference meeting platform:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_139861/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=MOODY_INVESTOR

Additional information regarding the conference is available at:

https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, India and additional markets. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

For more information, please visit:

www.ecowavepower.com

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its expanding global project portfolio and planned projects in Portugal, Taiwan, India, and additional international markets, its commercialization strategy and efforts to accelerate the deployment of wave energy, the positioning of wave energy as a scalable renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs, the Company's focus on AI-enabled energy infrastructure and digital twin technologies, and its belief that these developments reinforce the growing convergence between artificial intelligence, digital twins, and renewable energy infrastructure, as increasing AI adoption drives demand for scalable, intelligent, and sustainable power solutions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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