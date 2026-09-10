Founder and CEO Inna Braverman to highlight global progress and the growing role of wave energy in supporting next-generation power demand

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a pioneering onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that it will participate in H.C. Wainwright's 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

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Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, will deliver a company presentation that will be available on demand beginning Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Ms. Braverman will also be available for scheduled one-on-one investor meetings on September 15 and September 16.

During the presentation, Ms. Braverman is expected to discuss Eco Wave Power's recent operational progress, international expansion strategy, and continued advancement of its patented onshore wave energy technology.

The presentation will also address the growing global need for new sources of clean electricity as artificial intelligence, data centers and digital infrastructure continue to accelerate energy demand. Eco Wave Power believes its technology, which generates electricity from ocean and sea waves using existing coastal structures such as breakwaters, jetties and piers, can provide a scalable renewable energy solution in close proximity to coastal cities, ports and energy-intensive infrastructure.

Eco Wave Power has also been expanding its engagement with the AI ecosystem. The Company's technology was featured during NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at NVIDIA GTC as part of a future-focused Digital Twin model showcasing renewable energy infrastructure, while Eco Wave Power U.S.'s AI-focused arm has joined NVIDIA Inception.

"We are pleased to participate in H.C. Wainwright's Global Investment Conference and engage with the investment community in New York," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. "As we continue advancing our commercialization strategy across key international markets, we also see a growing opportunity for wave energy to contribute to the rapidly evolving global energy landscape. The extraordinary growth of AI, data centers and digital infrastructure is creating unprecedented demand for electricity, and we believe scalable renewable technologies such as wave energy can play an important role in meeting that demand."

Event Details

Conference: H.C. Wainwright's 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 14-16, 2026

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Presentation: Available on demand beginning Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

One-on-One Investor Meetings:

Ms. Braverman will be available for scheduled one-on-one investor meetings on September 15 and September 16, 2026. Meetings may be booked through the conference meeting platform.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Eco Wave Power may also contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or email meetings@hcwco.com.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, India and additional markets. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its expanding global project portfolio and planned projects in Portugal, Taiwan, India, and additional international markets, its commercialization strategy and efforts to accelerate the deployment of wave energy, the positioning of wave energy as a scalable renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs, the Company's focus on AI-enabled energy infrastructure and digital twin technologies, and its belief that these developments reinforce the growing convergence between artificial intelligence, digital twins, and renewable energy infrastructure, as increasing AI adoption drives demand for scalable, intelligent, and sustainable power solutions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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