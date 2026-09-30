Eco Wave Power Global AB to Participate in The Small Cap Showcase on October 1, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq:WAVE), a pioneering onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in The Small Cap Showcase on October 1, 2026, in New York City.

Representing the Company, Inna Braverman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer will present at 2:00 PM ET, providing an overview of the Company's business strategy, growth opportunities, recent developments, and outlook. Management will also participate in one on one meetings with pre-qualified investors throughout the day.

During the presentation, Ms. Braverman is expected to discuss Eco Wave Power's recent operational progress, expanding international project pipeline, and strategy for scaling its patented onshore wave energy technology across key global markets.

The presentation will also address the growing need for new sources of renewable electricity as global power demand increases, driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, data centers and digital infrastructure. Eco Wave Power believes its technology, which generates electricity from ocean and sea waves using existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties and piers, can provide a scalable renewable energy solution close to coastal cities, ports and energy-intensive infrastructure.

Eco Wave Power has also been expanding its engagement with the AI ecosystem. The Company's technology was featured during NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at NVIDIA GTC as part of a Digital Twin model showcasing renewable energy infrastructure, while Eco Wave Power U.S.'s AI-focused arm has joined the NVIDIA Inception program.

The Small Cap Showcase is an investor focused conference connecting executive management teams from approximately 12 micro and small cap public companies with institutional and other qualified investors. The event is designed to provide investors with meaningful access to differentiated small cap investment opportunities through company presentations, one on one meetings, and networking throughout the day.

For more information about The Small Cap Showcase, please visit www.smallcapshowcase.com.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3173/54588

A replay of the presentation will be available following the event and may also be accessed through the Company's website under the Investor Relations section.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, India and additional markets. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

For more information, please visit:

www.ecowavepower.com

Press inquiries:

info@ecowavepower.com

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company (NASDAQ: WAVE) is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the planned site visits and meetings with Rhode Island authorities regarding the potential development of a commercial wave energy project in Rhode Island; the Company's belief that Rhode Island could be an attractive market for its continued U.S. expansion; the Company's strategy to evaluate pathways from demonstration projects toward larger-scale commercial deployments in the United States; and the positioning of wave energy as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/eco-wave-power-global-ab-publ-nasdaq-wave-to-participate-in-the-small-cap-showcase-1228982