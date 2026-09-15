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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 16:07
6,840 Euro
+3,56 % +0,235
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8156,85016:13
6,7906,86516:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 15:22 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic American Tankers Limited - Exceptional conditions for our vessels

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We are currently experiencing a market for our vessels that is extraordinary.

Below is a snapshot of some recent spot fixtures for our ships - the numbers are approximate.

Our operating costs per ship are less than $10,000 per day. The difference between the rates below and the operating costs is cash accumulation in NAT:

Fixture to Oil Major for a 31-day voyage, producing a rate of about $183,000 per day.

Fixture to Oil Trader for a 60-day voyage, giving a rate of about $200,000 per day.

Voyage to Oil Trader for a 80-day voyage. The rate is about $98,000 per day.

To Oil Major for a 65-day voyage. The Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) is about $70,000 per day.

Spot fixture to Oil Major for a 19-day voyage. The TCE is about $88,000 per day.

To Oil Major for a 77-day voyage. The TCE is USD 61,000 per day.

Spot fixture to Oil trader for a 64-day voyage. The TCE is about $60,000 per day.

NAT vessel to Oil Major for a 53-day voyage. The TCE is about $60,000 per day.

By nature, spot contracts are volatile, which is why we see short term variations.

The direction is unquestionably upwards for NAT.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers. Please see our web page www.nat.bm


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm


Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.