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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 20:20
6,890 Euro
+1,62 % +0,110
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8106,88521:09
6,8106,88521:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 11:58 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nordic American Tankers Limited - 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM)

Monday, September 28, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Please be informed that the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has been set to November 20, 2026.

The record date is September 10, 2026, for the determination of the NAT shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the AGM or any adjournment thereof.

The Notice of the Meeting and the Proxy Statement will be available with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a form 6-K post-market today, September 28, 2026.

For sake of good order, Nordic American Tankers Limited ("NAT") 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F that was filed on April 29, 2026 is available for download on both the SEC website at www.sec.gov and our website www.nat.bm (annual reports).

Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of NAT's complete 2025 Form 20-F, free of charge upon request to the below contacts.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication or our web page www.nat.bm

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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